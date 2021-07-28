Arvilla "Billie" Rivers

Billie, age 79, died July 26, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was raised in Brule, WI, a community dear to her heart and graduated from Northwestern High School in 1960. She was a long-time resident of Apple Valley, enjoyed working in the schools, being involved in the community, creating gifts, supporting the Minnesota Twins and more. Her joy was enjoying time with family and friends. Billie loved listening to Elvis on road trips with husband, Lloyd. She participated in many community and Summerhill organizations. She believed in choosing kindness and patience, a lesson that she instilled in her children. She will be remembered by her loving husband, Lloyd, and their children: Juanita (Mike) Drabek, Lloyd, Tom, Patricia, and John (Andrea); along with wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as her siblings, nieces, nephews, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Max and Vivian Weyandt; siblings Virginia, Katherine, Lorrain and Earl; nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-granddaughter. She will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will be held August 6, 2021 (2 p.m. serivce; 3 to 6 p.m. open house) at Summerhill of Apple Valley (14055 Granite Ave.). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Regions Hospital Foundation or the Brule Presbyterian Church.
