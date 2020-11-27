Arthur William Francis III a resident of Apple Valley for 42 years passed away on November 15, 2020. Son of Arthur William Francis Jr. and Carmetta (Gobble) Francis born in Elk City, OK on December 21, 1938. Precented in death by both parents and his younger brother Charles Dow Francis. Arthur (Art) was a Computer Engineering Manger working for Unisys / Lockheed Martin for 40 years. While working as a defense contractor primary with the Navy’s P3 Orin Anti-Submarine warfare system, he played a critical role in defending the nation through the Cold War. Art’s interest where his family, gardening / landscaping and reading. He is survived by his wife Anna Mae Francis, two children; daughter Suzan Kae Francis and son William Kent Francis (Wife Donna M. Francis, two grandsons: Ryne William Francis and Mark Robert Francis), and his younger sister Carrilynn (Francis) Cullinane (daughter Jessica Cullinane and son Bob Cullinane). He was loved & respected, he will be missed.
