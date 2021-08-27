Of Farmington, just one day shy of 87 years, born August 23, 1934 in Keystone, SD to James and Mary Champion, passed away and went to be with the Lord, August 22, 2021. Art proudly served in the US Army during the German Occupation after the Korean war. He was a member of the Steel Workers Union, and retired from Thermo-King after 40 years as a refrigeration mechanic and specialist. Art was also an active member of his church (Christ Lutheran Church). He is preceded in death by his wife, Sherrill and is the last of 14 children. Art will be dearly missed by his children: David (Marci), Lori (Bob) French and Michael (Lisa); 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and many other family and friends. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 28, 2021 with a visitation one hour before at Christ Lutheran Church, 1930 Diffley Road, Eagan. Art will be laid to rest with his wife, Sherrill at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the church. Henry W. Anderson Mortuary (952) 432-2331 www.HenryWAnderson.com
