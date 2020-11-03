Arthur "Bud" Jennrich

Jennrich, Arthur (Bud) at age 98 passed away October 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents and one sister. Bud was a long-time farmer and delivered parts for Car Quest. His hobbies included tinkering with his Farm All tractor and flying airplanes. His favorite plane was, his first, a Piper Cub. He took many trips with his wife and son. His favorite trip was with a family friend to Alaska. He is survived by his wife of over 66 years, Delma; son Eugene (Linda) Jennrich; grandchildren Jenifer, Jessica, and Cassidy; 6 great-grandchildren and sister Alice Groth. A private graveside service is planned for November 4, 2020. Any condolences can be sent to: 656 E. 253rd St. New Prague, MN 56071.
