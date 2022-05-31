Arthur "Art" William Nielsen

Arthur William Nielsen, 93, died Monday, May 16, 2022, at Highview Hills Senior Living Facility in Lakeville, MN where he was surrounded by his devoted family in the preceding months and days.
Born to Christian and Rose (Sorensen) Nielsen in the rural farm community of Hutchinson, he was known fondly as "Bill" or "Billy" by his family and friends.
Art married his beloved wife Alice Marie (Jensen) Nielsen in 1953 and had four children. The eldest, Valerie, returned to her Heavenly Father as a newborn. He and Alice moved to Lakeville in 1957 where he taught agriculture and raised their remaining children. He was the first in his family to graduate from college and his passion for teaching led him to seek his Master's degree in Education from the University of Minnesota in the 1960s and was a Future Farmers of America (FFA) advisor.
Art was a faithful member of St. John's Lutheran Church for many decades and continued to volunteer as an usher well into his later years.
He joins his family and friends who have passed before him in Heaven.
He is survived by his children Julie (Frank) Regina, Barbara (Greg) Rholl, and Chris "Jens" (Ann) Nielsen; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; his brothers Jack (Laura) Nelson and Chuck (Sonnie) Nelson.
Arthur will especially be remembered by his family for his steadfast faith, conservationism and love of the great outdoors, and for teaching his children and grandchildren gardening, woodworking, and American History.
Visitation will be held Friday, June 10, at 10 am, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lakeville, with a memorial service at 11 am which will be live streamed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtqhmin2C7rAR0ofydvAHJQ. Afterward, there will be a luncheon and Celebration of Life.Internment will be held Saturday, June 11, at 11:30, at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Fairview Hospice.
