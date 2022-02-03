LaBounty, Arlene M. I am confident, yes, well pleased rather to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord. II Corinthians 5:8
On 01/25/2022, my physical body left this world and my spirit entered into the eternal presence of Jesus, my living Lord and Savior. How am I, with all my past shortcomings, errors and sinfulness, so confident that I am now in the presence of Jesus? How does anyone have the assurance of heaven and eternal life?
By recognizing sinfulness and the need for a Savior - Romans 3:23
You have eternal life by believing that Jesus died for your sins - I Corinthians 15:3b, 4
By trusting God's Promises. If you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved - Romans 10:9
If you died today, where would you spend eternity? For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son that whosoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal Life. John 3:16. Only by trusting in the risen Christ alone can you be saved from God's righteous judgment for sin and an endless life in hell. Jesus Christ's victorious salvation has brought me into His loving presence in Heaven - to be with Him for all eternity.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 10, 2022 from 4:00-7:00 pm at White Funeral Home, Apple Valley, MN.
Arlene's celebration of life service will be Friday, February 11, 2022, 10:30 am at Berean Baptist Church located at 309 County Rd 42 E, Burnsville, MN. There will be visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.
In remembrance of Arlene's faithful life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to Olive Tree Ministries http://olivetreeview.org or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society
