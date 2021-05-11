October 13, 1936, Arlene Joyce, along with her identical twin sister, Marlene Phillis, were born to Lawrence “Bill” and Wilma Benham in Caldwell, Idaho. The girls were brought into God’s family through their parents’ faith. The girls embraced their faith fully, and Bill would always tell them “when I walk into the great outdoors, I am in God’s largest church.” Arlene grew up in Boise Valley, Idaho surrounded by a large loving family and devoted friends. Arlene graduated from Mountain Home High School in 1955 at which time she met the love of her life, Loren Kopesky. Loren was stationed at Mountain Home Air Force Base. They married and lived in Idaho until moving to Minnesota where Loren was raised. Their most recent home was in Rosemount, MN before Arlene moved to her eternal home on April 29, 2021 at the age of 84, where she graced God’s family with a beautiful smile. She was a collector of many things; glassware and antiques, among others. She loved the joy of the find. Another joy in her life was the love she had for her grandchildren. Preceding Arlene in death were her parents and a younger sister, Lynn Kehler. She is survived by her twin sister, Marlene Backman; her loving husband of 66 years, Loren Kopesky; and their three children, Charles Kopesky, Christine (Brian) Kampf, Cynthia Jepsen; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Arlene will be missed by everyone she touched with her special gifts. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the family home where they will be distributed to her most beloved charities.
