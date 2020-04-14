Anthony James Streed

Born March 15, 1983 in Edina, MN to parents: Anthony Lee Green and Janelle LaRae Streed. Anthony, Tony to friends & family, died while working as a mechanic at Duke Aerial Equipment in Byron, MN on March 26, 2020. He was 37 years old at the time of his death and was living in Rochester, MN. Tony graduated Apple Valley High School in 2001. After High School, he went to Normandale Community College in Bloomington MN before transferring to the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis MN where he obtained a Post-Graduate Degree in Psychology & Sociology in 2006. Tony is survived by mother: Janelle LaRae Streed, father: Anthony Lee Green, sisters: Jacquelyn Streed, Miquel, Kamea, Amara, & Tianna Green, grandparents: Robert & Vione (Larson) Streed, aunts: Michelle Rose & Tara Green, uncles: William & Dennis Verdeja along with many beloved cousins. He was preceded in death by grandmother: Consuelo Verdeja & great grandparents: Arnold & Caroline Streed, Vernon & Lorraine (Kunze) Larson. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life cannot be held at this time but will take place at a later date to be announced. Simple Traditions by Bradshaw 651-767-9333
