Ann Volden Fischer

Fischer, Ann Volden, age 91 of Farmington, MN passed away peacefully on March 8 2021 at Reflections Hospice in Northfield, MN. Ann was born May 11, 1929 to Beula and Verdie Volden. Ann attended Farmington High School and 2 years at St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN. She married Mathias Fischer, of Rosemount, MN in July of 1950. They were married for 50 years. During their marriage, they had 4 children. Ann was a stay at home mother and homemaker. Ann is preceded in death by her parents and brother David, her husband Mathias and her children Sue Ann and John. Ann is survived by her son, Peter (Suzanne) Fischer and her daughter, Liza (Jim) Robson as well as her 5 grandchildren Nissa, Mikkel, Karin, Rachel and Mathias and several great grandchildren. Ann had a wonderfully sarcastic sense of humor and loved to play bridge and cribbage with family and friends. Visitation on Thursday, April 1 from 5-8pm at White Funeral Home in Farmington, MN (651-463-7374). Private funeral on Friday, April 2. Memorials preferred at donor’s choice or Reflections Hospice in Northfield, MN. A Celebration of life to be announced at a later date planned for this summer. White Funeral Home Farmington 651-463-7374 Online condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com
