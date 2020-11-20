Andy Wayne Brown

Andy passed away peacefully at home on November 9th, 2020 surrounded by his family. Andy was born on December 07, 1985 in Minot, North Dakota to Ron and Jill Brown. Andy loved fishing and bowling with his dad, playing with his dog Prince, visiting with friends, and music/art. Andy graduated from high school in 2004. As an adult, Andy and his parents moved to Farmington, MN, to join his sisters. He also enjoyed a commercial career in trucking. Andy accepted the Lord as his savior in Dec 2006. He is preceded in death by several grandparents and his sister Juanita. He is survived by his parents Ron & Jill Brown, his sister Juanita’s son Andrew Brown, siblings Tina Kreger & husband Scott, Angela Hetland & husband Scott & their sons Myles and Reid.
