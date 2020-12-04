Andrew F. DeMars, age 79 of Eagan, died on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Augustana Health Care Center of Apple Valley. Funeral services will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Faribault with military rites provided by Rice County Central Veterans. Visitation will be at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service on Friday. Andrew Francis, the son of Ernest A. “Bud” and Mary (Weingartz) DeMars, was born May 17, 1941 in Mankato. He graduated from Faribault High School in 1959 and entered the US Army. He married Marilyn Kay Leverington Runge on December 24, 1985 in Faribault. He worked for ten years at the Faribault Woolen Mills and after 33 years of service as the Equipment Service Chief he retired from Delta (Northwest Airlines). Andrew was a volunteer police reserve officer, a “Jack of all Trades”, loved all things western, enjoyed woodworking, gardening, jewelry making, playing his guitar and listening to Elvis and Johnny Cash. He is survived by his wife, Kay of Eagan; children, Michelle (and Michael) Scott and Cheryl (and Jay) Merritt of Medford, Scott (and Jinie) DeMars of Milpitas, CA, Jason DeMars of LeSueur, Keri Piepho of Medford, Kambria (and Hugh) Morris of Albertville, Kendie (and Michael) Stroede of Lake Nebagamon, WI and Katrina (and Kirk) Weisinger of Wesley Chapel, FL; eleven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; nine siblings, Barb Duckett of Faribault, Trish (and Chuck) Kratt of Oakdale, Bonnie (and Gene) Sassor of Afton, Joe (and Evon) DeMars of Roanoke, VA, Ernie (and Deb) DeMars of Faribault, Peter DeMars of Faribault, Sue (and Val) Kruger of Morristown, Terry (and Diane) DeMars of Faribault, and Jeff (and Ellie) Demars of Warsaw; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Alan and sister, Jeannette Boyd. Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guest book.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.