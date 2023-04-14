Andrew "Andy" Stanczak, age 91 of Eagan, MN, formerly Burnsville/Apple Valley, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2023.
Andy was born in Chicago, IL on March 23, 1932, son of Albert and Martha Stanczak. He grew up in Griffith, IN, lived in Cherry Hill, NJ, and spent much of his life in Burnsville, MN. He served in the Korean War, graduated from Indiana University, and worked in human resource management at RCA and Control Data. Andy met Michaeline "Mickey" Stanczak while attending IU and they were married on July 6, 1954, in East Chicago, IN.
Andy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, friend and neighbor. He had a compassionate heart, engaging personality, and inspired others with his genuine nature. Andy was welcoming, kind, and greeted everyone with a warm smile. His stories, advice, and outlook on life touched everyone he met. He was a veteran, teacher, manager, leader, mentor, artist, actor, and volunteer. He enjoyed traveling, golfing, painting, bird watching, and sporting events.
His greatest moments were spent with his family and friends. Married for 67 years to his loving wife Mickey, he cherished every moment with her. He was the patriarch of the family and his integrity, dependability, and love for others made them feel important. He provided so many lasting memories with his four children, 10 grandchildren, one great grandchild, and extended family. Andy always looked forward to the family traditions, events, and gatherings.
Andy's dedication, integrity, honesty, and strong work ethic was admired by all and he provided a positive influence even in the most difficult times. His strong values were based around his faith. As a member of Mary Mother of the Church for over 50 years, he devoted his time to multiple programs, including; Lecturing, Clown Ministry, Marriage Encounter and a Greeter at Mass. He had a strong commitment to his community that was driven by his involvement in volunteer organizations such as Lions Club, Dollars for Scholars, Volunteers of America, JDRF and MDA that helped build awareness and support for valuable causes.
Preceded in death by wife Mickey.
Survived by children Sue (Ron) Grouws, Nancy (Pat) Sheehan, Jeff (Lee Rutherford) Stanczak, David (Tammy) Stanczak; grandchildren Lauren Grouws (Ryan Clark), Megan (Jake) Thompson, Joseph Sheehan, Dylan, Jaci, Angela and Mariah Stanczak and Matthew, Katelyn and Sophie Stanczak; great grandchild Leif Clark.
Visitation 10:00am on Saturday, April 22 with Funeral Mass at 11:00am at Mary Mother of the Church, 3333 Cliff Road E., Burnsville, MN. Memorials preferred to Lions Club (Burnsville/Savage), Mary Mother of the Church or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
