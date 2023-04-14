Andrew "Andy" Stanczak, age 91 of Eagan, MN, formerly Burnsville/Apple Valley, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2023.

Andy was born in Chicago, IL on March 23, 1932, son of Albert and Martha Stanczak. He grew up in Griffith, IN, lived in Cherry Hill, NJ, and spent much of his life in Burnsville, MN. He served in the Korean War, graduated from Indiana University, and worked in human resource management at RCA and Control Data. Andy met Michaeline "Mickey" Stanczak while attending IU and they were married on July 6, 1954, in East Chicago, IN.

