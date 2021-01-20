Allen Sydney Mohn, age 77 of Lakeville, passed away in Phoenix, AZ on January 3, 2021. Allen was born in Farmington, MN on November 13, 1943 to Sydney and Violet (Johnson) Mohn. He grew up on his family’s century farm in rural Lakeville. His mother passed away when Allen was 5 years old. His father Sydney married Victoria (Nelson) Mohn when he was 7 years old. He was preceded in death by his mother Violet (Johnson) Mohn, father Sydney E. Mohn, and his stepmother Victoria (Nelson) Mohn. Allen is survived by his children, Leah (Brett) DeBates, Nina (John) Frank, Jim Mohn, and Tami (David) Campbell. He is survived by his cherished grandchildren, Nick DeBates, Nathan DeBates, Megan (Will) Rogers, Alex (Ben) Swegarden, and Johnna Frank, Tim Mohn, Christopher Mohn, Nadja Mohn, and Yanina Mohn; and Chelsea Campbell, Ashlie Green, and Jessie Green; his great-grandchildren Willow Rodgers and Baby Rodgers, and Nicky Mohn; mother of his children and wife of 30 years. Allen is survived by his brothers John (Sharon) Mohn and Bruce (Cheryl) Mohn and many nieces and nephews all of Lakeville. For full obituary go to www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723
