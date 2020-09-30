Allan C. Christensen

Christensen, Allan C., age 79 of Farmington, passed away on September 26, 2020. Survived by wife, Mary; children, Laurie (Joe) Geisel, Susan (David) Guggemos and Steven (Lucille) Christensen; 8 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren, and brother, Marvin (Judy) Christensen. Memorial Service was 11 AM Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 600 Walnut St. Farmington, MN. Visitation for family and friends one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, memorial to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network - www.pancan.org or donors choice. Online condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Farmington 651-463-7374
