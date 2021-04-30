Albert P. Zweber, age 91, of rural Lakeville, died peacefully at his home with his family at his side on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Albert was born at home in New Market Township on April 12, 1930 to Frank J. and Helen (Friedges) Zweber. He grew up on the family farm and attended St. Nicholas Catholic School in New Market. After graduating from 8th grade, he went to work on the family farm. At the age of 24, his dad entrusted him with full responsibility of the farming operation. On a Thursday evening in July, 1953, he was at an old-time music dance at the Prom Ballroom in St. Paul, and met his future wife, Aurea Eischens. After an extended courtship, they were married on May 5, 1956 at St. Benedict Catholic Church. Together they raised nine children. Albert’s greatest joy was spending time with family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be remembered for his love of farming, with a passion for Allis-Chalmers tractors, going to cattle and machinery auctions, playing cards, and BS-ing. He was a Pioneer Seed salesman for 46 years and served on the Scott County Planning Commission and Variance Board for over 25 years. Albert was the Clerk for New Market Township for 14 years and it was through his efforts, the New Market Town Hall was built. He also served on the Government HUD Committee for 9 years. As a lifelong member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Albert served on the cemetery board for 25 years and councilman on the church board for several years. He was one of the original members of the St. Nicholas Church Cookout committee and served for 49 years. Albert was also a member of the New Prague 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus Council #2023 for over 50 years. Albert is survived by his loving wife Aurea of 65 years, and his children Christine Zweber (Gervase Langer), Carol (Bob) Stinnett, Cecilia (Dan) Smisek, Clara Porter, Cynthia Zweber, Colleen (Kevin) Leslie, Cheryl (Tracey) Friedges, Kenneth (Sara) Zweber, and Carla (Todd) Spratt, 25 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He is also survived by sister Alice Blaha, brother Henry, and many in-laws, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Helen (Lena) Zweber, brother Francis, sisters Dolores Deutsch and Josephine Seurer, and son-in-law Roger Jensen. Mass of Christian burial was held Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 11 am at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, New Market, with Father VanDenBroeke officiating. Visitation was Tuesday, April 27, 2021 from 4-8pm at White Funeral Home, Lakeville, and one hour prior to the funeral at church. Online Condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723
