Albert F. Lenhart, age 85, passed away June 29, 2022.
Preceded in death by his parents and one sister.
Al enjoyed a 50+ year career as a sales and marketing manager at Arden Fasteners, Eaton Corporation and Bolt Products. His work ethic was second to none, and he developed many close relationships with colleagues and customers alike. Al was a strong member and contributor within the Burnsville community when relocating in the early '70s. He dedicated endless hours to Burnsville Athletics through his volunteering on the BAC board and Director of Boys Baseball. In addition, Al coached football, baseball and hockey during a 15-year span. Al was an active and long-time member at Mary Mother of the Church. He served as an usher and altar server for most of his adult life, and provided pastoral care, as well, through Stephen Ministry. Later in life, Al became a member of the Knights of Columbus and Lions Club where he committed his spare time to worthy causes in and around the South Metro area.
Al was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. His legacy has greatly impacted his sons, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren and will be present in generations to come.
He is survived by wife of 63 years, Mona; sons, Mark (Rani) and Kevin; grandchildren, Rachael, Haley, and Joel; nieces, Liz Boesel, Melissa Kristanko, and Christine Stepic Trezza.
Visitation Sunday, July 10th, 5-7pm, White Funeral Homes, 12804 Nicollet Ave. S., Burnsville. Memorial service Monday, July 11th, 11am, visitation one hour before the service, Mary Mother of the Church, 3333 Cliff Road E., Burnsville. Interment Fort Snelling in honor of Al's contribution to our country. Memorials preferred to the Knights of Columbus or Lions Club.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.