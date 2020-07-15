Adrienne "Punky" Geraldine Weierke

Age 85, of Lakeville passed away peacefully at her daughters’ home in Zimmerman, MN surrounded by her loving family on July 5, 2020. Punky was born in Wabasso, MN on April 11, 1935 to Armin Doepke and Norma Matison. Punky was proud to retire from Imperial Plastics in 1996 after 27 years as a quality control inspector. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband of 63 years, Clyde ‘Buzz” Weierke; daughter, Anita Weierke, and son-in-law, Mike Kehrer. Survived by her children, Clyde “Tim” (Renita) Weierke, Wanda Kehrer, Paul (Lisa) Weierke; grandchildren, Adrienne Weierke, Isaac Weierke, Matthew (Kirstin) Kehrer, Mitchell Kehrer, Hannah Weierke and Lauren Weierke (fiancé, Perry Robinson); great-grandchild, Reese Weierke, Arianna Weierke and Elise Kehrer. Memorial Service was held 11 AM Saturday July 11, 2020 at the White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Tr., (Co. Rd 50), with a gathering of family and friends starting at 10 AM. Interment, Lakeville Grove Cemetery, Lakeville. Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.