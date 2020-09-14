Adam Martin Ressler

Adam, 74, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Adam was born in Mandan, North Dakota, to Jack and Caroline (Schaff) Ressler April 30, 1946. In 1972, Adam married the love of his life, Joyce Emineth, and together they raised three children in North Dakota and Minnesota. Adam served in the United States Navy. After the Navy, he drove trucks with his brothers in North Dakota and eventually moved with his family to Minnesota in 1987. He retired as a mailman in 2012, but often said he hadn’t worked in years because he was just going for an early morning drive in the country. Adam enjoyed a good laugh and had a great sense of humor. He loved to play pinochle and fantasy football with his friends and family. Adam will be remembered fondly by his family. He is survived by his wife of over 48 years, Joyce of Apple Valley, MN; children, Martin (Cali) Ressler of Lakeville, MN, Monty (Natalie) Ressler of Eagan, MN, Amanda Ressler (Emeric Dwyer) of Roseville, MN; sister, Marian (John) Grasl of Bismarck, ND; brother, Melvin (Shirley) of Bismarck, ND; and his eight grandchildren, Trystan, Jackson, Keaton, McKenna, Gabriel, Benjamin, Arthur, Eleanor; as well as his many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Harry and Eddie; and infant sister, Amelia. A private family service will be held at the Church of the Risen Savior, and he will be buried at the ND Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
