Adam MacDonald was born in Mpls, MN in 1974 to Charles and Elizabeth MacDonald. He graduated from Henry Sibley High School in 1993 and Metro State University in 1997.
On April 9, 2022, Adam passed away at home, surrounded by family and friends after a courageous battle with cancer.
On June 13, 1998, Adam married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Nikki MacDonald. Together, they raised three wonderful children, Paige, Brady and Connor in Lakeville, MN. Adam was a devoted husband and father, his family was his whole world. Immediately after Adam and Nikki were married, he accepted a job with the Lakeville Police Department. For 24 years, he served as a community service officer, police officer, detective, agent with the drug task force and as a crisis negotiator with the SWAT team. Adam dedicated his life to serving his family and the community through kindness and compassion.
Adam was preceded in death by his father Chuck MacDonald and sister Meg MacDonald.
He is survived by his wife Nikki, daughter Paige (Jordan) MacDonald, sons Brady and Connor MacDonald, his mother Beth MacDonald, brother Aaron MacDonald, sister Ellen (Eric) Leja, nieces and extended family.
The family of Adam would like to give sincere thanks his care team at Abbott Northwestern and Virginia Piper Cancer Institute who provided tremendous care to him.
