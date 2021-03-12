Business offering baked goods for dogs is first location in Minnesota
Nicole Fandrich says she’s been a dog lover for most of her life, which meant she was willing to drive certain distances to buy quality products. She first became familiar with Three Dog Bakery, a Kansas City, Missouri-based chain of bakeries offering baked goods geared to dogs, as a customer.
Now, she’s brought the first Three Dog Bakery to Minnesota with her new Apple Valley location. The business opened its doors just over a month ago.
Fandrich said her type of business is not common in Minnesota, though there are pet stores and big box stores.
“We don’t have anything that’s more of a specialty retailer that carries ... healthy baked treats, as well as some quality foods and chews and accessories for dogs,” she said.
Fandrich, an Apple Valley resident for seven years, previously spent over 20 years working in corporate sales for a logistics company. She loved her career but she decided to switch gears because of a desire to open her own business.
She said she knew Apple Valley would be a good fit because of knowing the community and how residents feel about their dogs. Fandrich owns a 7-year-old boxer named Dixon that she adopted as a foster dog. He accompanies her to the bakery.
“Our dogs are our family members. ... You’re not just buying a bag of dog food, you’re buying something for a member of your family that you care about,” she said.
Healthy options
Three Dog Bakery offers several specialty products including in-house baked pastries, cookies, treats and cakes. Many of these items in the cases look like baked goods humans would buy at a traditional bakery. The main difference is the business is using ingredients that are better for dogs, Fandrich said.
“So, no salts, no sugars. We’re using things like honey, applesauce, wheat flour, rice flour, different components that are more easy for dogs to digest,” she said.
Cakes can be ordered for different occasions like birthdays or “gotcha” days. Customers are encouraged to share photos of their dog enjoying their treat and the celebration through social media or by sending messages to the business.
Community members can also bring their dogs in for a visit. Some have been in to help their pet learn to socialize since other options have been limited during the COVID-19 pandemic, Fandrich said.
The business offers Three Dog Bakery-branded specialty treats that are made and supplied through the corporate franchise. Fandrich noted those items are not produced in large scale factories, but in small batches at a corporate bakery.
The business also provides dog food that can’t be purchased at online retailers, along with dog toys, collars, harnesses and leads.
Fandrich said selling a quality and healthy product is not the bakery’s only goal. It also wants to help educate community members about healthier options for their four-legged family members.
“I’m here to help you make your dog’s life better,” she said.
Three Dog Bakery is located at 15624 Pilot Knob Road in Apple Valley, next door to Fantastic Sams. For more information, visit threedog.com/bakery/apple-valley-minnesota.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
