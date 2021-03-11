The Misfits Collective to occupy former PR Sports Bar site
A group of restaurateurs with several successful brands in the south metro are bringing a new restaurant concept to Apple Valley in the coming months.
Eyes Wide Hospitality Group hopes to open its newest restaurant The Misfits Collective by the end of May or early June at the former PR Sports Bar site at 14889 Florence Trail, according to Tony Donatell of Eyes Wide.
The Apple Valley City Council approved the liquor license for the restaurant at its Feb. 25 meeting.
Eyes Wide operates more than 10 different restaurant concepts in Farmington, Eagan, Savage and Chanhassen. Apple Valley sits at the center of a triangle compared to all of its other restaurants, Donatell said. It’s a city they have eyed for several years to open a restaurant.
“To say we are excited about the opportunity to bring something the world has never seen before to Apple Valley is an understatement,” he said. “With its giant outdoor patio and large dining room this will be our largest restaurant yet, and will be a flagship location for us.”
Donatell said the restaurant’s name and its branding is inspired by the individuals inside of it.
“We will offer a culinary experience that combines the attitude of steampunk innovation with the off-the-wall ideas of our resident ‘Misfit Masters,’ ” he said. “In a world that pushes for conformity, Misfits look to challenge the norm by leveraging their purposeful individualism to create flavors and experiences like never before.”
The menu has not yet been created, but even when Eyes Wide does, it won’t be as easy to define as some of the other concepts. Menu items will likely come from different culinary influences and will highlight the talents of the staff, Donatell said.
“The Misfits Collective isn’t about a certain culinary tradition and giant wall of liquor to match, it’s about the people. It’s been a difficult year for the hospitality community with the COVID-19 shut downs. Our team has shown an incredible amount of resilience and courage, and we want to highlight them with this new restaurant,” he said.
Renovations are underway at the new location. Donatell said the restaurant will seat approximately 200 people inside and 100 on the patio.
The decor will have an industrial feel and the inside will have an open design. There are plans for an open kitchen with live fire cooking.
“We’re getting rid of almost every gas-operated appliance and we’re cooking with real wood. So the pizza oven is wood-fired and then all the grills and broilers and even an oven are wood-fired,” he said. “So we’re going to open up the entire building basically; there’s not even going to be a wall between the dining room and the kitchen at all, just a counter.”
Donatell said Eyes Wide could hire around 120 people for various positions at the new restaurant, which will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
“A lot of the people on our team, like they’re dedicated to their profession. I mean, from the kitchen employees to the bartenders, these aren’t college kids that are just there for a summer job,” he said. “These are professionals on our team and we want to showcase them.”
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.