Photos by Andy Rogers
The 34th Annual Run for the Gold was held July 17 at the Rosemount Community Center. It was one of the first activities for the 2021 Leprechaun Days festival, which continues this weekend with the 11 a.m. Grand Day Parade on Saturday, along with the Midsummer Faire in Central Park on both Friday and Saturday nights. Run for the Gold participants ran either a 1-mile or 4-mile run. Some participants ran both. Members of both the Rosemount fire and police departments ran four miles in memory of Cpl. Benjamin S. Kopp of the United States Army. Kopp was a graduate of Rosemount High School and was killed in action on July 18, 2009. The officers also ran to support the Ben Kopp Memorial Ride and their co-host, CVMA 48-7, which supports veterans and their families.
