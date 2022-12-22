Donors raised $500,000 to build new space to serve Dakota County residents
For nearly three years the Open Door Pantry in Eagan has been looking for a new home, and in January the nonprofit will open its new building constructed to streamline operations and allow the nonprofit to feed more Dakota County residents.
Melissa Miller, development and communications manager for the Open Door, said its board and volunteers are excited for the new location, which is slated to open Jan. 10 at 3000 Ames Crossing Road in the Boulder Lakes Builders Development near Vikings Lakes in Eagan.
“We have been shopping for long time, and it has been difficult during COVID and after,” Miller said.
The nonprofit’s mission was to find a spot that could combine the feel of an industrial property for a food warehouse with the look and feel of a retail space resembling a grocery store, Miller said.
The new building will allow for all operations to be under one roof, including a third office space and a training room. Staying in Eagan was a priority.
“We were founded in Eagan, and we have a long history in the city,” Miller added.
The new facility has been under construction since the end of September, and will be getting the keys by the end of this month.
The mobile pantry operations in the suburbs of Dakota County will continue to run.
The Open Door Pantry manages eight food sites in Burnsville and the mobile van visits 32 sites each month in Dakota County cities.
“We bring food on sites to senior living, mobile home parks, elementary schools, and to churches and community centers,” Miller said.
“We have always been a strong and solid institution with Dakota County for 13 years, and what we have been looking to do is expanding our reach to be able to have a deepened impact,” Miller said.
The food shelf’s goals are to grow its capacity and make more pantry appointments.
“We want to have more sites to be able to distribute more food around the county and ultimately feed more people,” Miller said.
Food prices and inflation have led to more residents reaching out to the Open Door.
“We are seeing a higher need now than even during the pandemic,” Miller said, adding how this greater need is a statewide trend that began in August and is not unique to Dakota County.
“We are thrilled at our new location and we have had a wonderful outpouring from the community, and we appreciate the support we received when we raised $500,000 in two and a half months,” Miller said.
During the capital campaign nonprofit leaders talked to many donors and spread the word via businesses and civic organizations.
“We have been having folks out to take tours of our building, and we are happy it has been fully realized,” Miller said.
Miller added: “A lot of folks have been a part of our history, and we see the potential of what we can do in the future and it is wonderful to see the support, and we are going to double down on what we can to end local hunger.”
