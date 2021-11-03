A new Apple Valley police sergeant was introduced and two new officers were sworn in during the Oct. 28 Apple Valley City Council meeting. Dave Fry was promoted to a patrol sergeant in July to fill a retirement vacancy. He has worked for the Apple Valley Police Department since 2015. Officers Chad Koller and Darren Marshbank were hired this past summer to fill vacancies and have since completed their field training program, Chief Jon Rechtzigel said. Koller previously worked for the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office and the Metro Transit Police Department before being hired by Apple Valley. Marshbank has a background in emergency dispatching, working for multiple departments in California, Alaska and Minnesota. Most recently he worked as a dispatcher for the Eden Prairie Police Department before coming to Apple Valley.
New Apple Valley police officers welcomed
Patty Dexter
