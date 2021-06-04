Parade, music, fireworks planned
After a year when social gatherings of any size were curbed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rosemount Leprechaun Days all-volunteer committee has kept an optimistic eye toward July 2021.
That’s when Rosemount’s largest annual community festival will take place from Friday, July 16, to Sunday, July 25.
During the planning process this winter and early spring, the middle month of summer seemed so far away that it seemed appropriate to plan a slate of Leprechaun Days activities. That has proven to be a good choice as indoor and outdoor COVID-19 restrictions are being dialed back as vaccinations continue in Minnesota.
“We are very excited to be able to offer a way for people to get together and have some fun after such a difficult year,” said Maureen Geraghty Bouchard, acting committee president.
Many of the typical Leprechaun Days events are planned, including the Grand Day Parade, the Midsummer Faire and entertainment in Central Park.
One notable change will be the lack of a carnival operator in Central Park during the second weekend of Leprechaun Days. The committee is working on organizing a set games for Kiddie Activities in the park where there were will be food and music.
Businesses, organizations or individuals can sponsor a Kiddie Activity for $150. Sponsors will be recognized on the Leprechaun Days website and social media posts, plus at the activity during Midsummer Faire.
There are other ways for local businesses, organizations and residents to get involved in the fun.
The Midsummer Faire, parade and event application process is still open. A deadline of June 15 is set for those applications, with parade applications still being accepted after that date, but there is an additional charge.
Those organizations that would like to have a booth at the Midsummer Faire can use it as a way to promote their business or group, or offer food and beverages.
The parade has openings and it typically has scores of units. In the past it has included the Rosemount High School marching band, several Rosemount High School sports teams, faith communities, businesses and more.
One feature that makes Leprechaun Days so special is the committee encourages local organizations and businesses to organize their own events.
Some of them have planned sports competitions, contests or whatever they dream up.
Those who want to plan a new event to be included in the Leprechaun Days calendar are asked to present their idea at a regular committee meeting.
The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, June 7, at the Rosemount Community Center.
Those events that are organized after the June 15 deadline will only be included in online and social media promotions. Schedule of events fliers will be released around the July 4 holiday and a special section devoted to the festival will be in the July 9 Dakota County Tribune.
The committee has organized a full slate of musical entertainment in Central Park.
Those set to perform are the The Dweebs on Thursday, Mojo Monks on Friday and Fabulous Armadillos on Saturday. Saturday night will include a fireworks show at about 10 p.m. Other events that are on tap include the city of Rosemount’s Run for the Gold. Registration is open at the city’s website for the run, which has 1-mile and 4-mile options along with a race for young ones. The city is also planning other events, such as the Blarney Stone Hunt, Wet ‘n’ Wild Day and Youth Fishing Derby.
Aside from the fees the committee charges for businesses to participate in the parade and Midsummer Faire, the main sources of revenue for Leprechaun Days are sponsors.
Businesses, organizations and individuals can become a sponsor at three different levels this year. They include the Pot O’ Gold for contributions over $2,500. Those contributing will be announced during the bands on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights and be registered for the parade. The Rainbow Level is for contributions between $500 and $2,499. Those contributing will be registered for the parade. The Shamrock Level is for contributions up to $499. All sponsors giving before the June 15 deadline will be included in the schedule of events and a sponsor thank you advertisement.
For the latest on Leprechaun Days, updates will be at RosemountEvents.com. People can also watch the social media feeds of the various event organizers.
For questions about Leprechaun Days, email leprechaundays@gmail.com.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
