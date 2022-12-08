Chloe Beatty to run Beargrease 120 in Duluth in 2023
While some people don’t look forward to a long Minnesota winter, Chloe Beatty welcomes it.
Beatty, who helps run the family’s Lakeville dog kennel, hotly anticipates her chances to embrace the cold with her team of sled dogs.
As a full-time senior student at the University of Wisconsin-Stout, she treasures the time working with the dogs on trips home, and she is hopeful she will be able to race in the Klondike Dog Derby on Feb. 3 and 4 in Excelsior.
She’s on the waiting list to participate in the event, which is a highly competitive, world-class race.
To help promote the event, five-time Iditarod champion Dallas Seavey spoke with reporters at the Beattys’ kennel and at an event in Excelsior on Nov. 5.
Chloe and Carlie Beatty were 14 years old and just starting out in dog sled racing when they met Seavey at the Iditarod.
“Back then, he was an idol,” she said. “Today, he’s a friend ... and an idol!”
The Beatty twins got their start in dog sled racing when their third-grade teacher turned them on to the sport after giving them a book about it.
After they trained their cocker spaniels to pull a sled, the twins and the rest of the family got hooked on the sport and purchased a team of dogs from Minnesota racer Rita Wehseler.
The Beattys reached out to another dog sled racing twins who moved from Wisconsin to Alaska to pursue racing. The two pairs of twins met in Alaska and worked together for Kristy and Anna Beringtons’ 2015 Iditarod team. That’s when they met Seavey.
Because Carlie and Chloe have been competitive gymnasts most of their lives, Cheri Beatty said they began homeschooling to ease scheduling.
“This situation made it possible for us to merge sled dogs into our lives since the twins were already home,” she said of the family’s kennel, which has grown from six to 17 today. “We also couldn’t do it on our own which we quickly realized isn’t so daunting in the dog-mushing community. The Beringtons are still our friends, Rita Wehseler has not only become a mentor, but Chloe will be running her dogs for the Beargrease this year.”
Carlie has stepped back from sled dog racing to concentrate on college gymnastics. Chloe sustained a career-ending injury in gymnastics, so she’s been able to focus on dog sled racing.
Since Chloe ran her first race at age 14, she’s done several races in Minnesota will be running her first Beargrease 120 in Duluth in January 2023, and she’s hoping to get a chance at the Klondike a month later.
Chloe took some time out recently to answer some questions for the newspaper.
What kind of work/training have you done with Seavey in the past?
Going into my sophomore year of college, I applied for an internship at Dallas’ kennel and I was fortunate to be accepted for the opportunity. For the first summer at the kennel, I ran dryland cart tours in Talkeetna and the following summer I stayed on a glacier and took tourists on sled dog rides. Working for Dallas isn’t just about tours though, it’s simply all about dogs. Living with dogs, running dogs, and doing everything to give sled dogs the lives they were born to live.
What did you talk about? What kinds of encouragement did he give in continuing to work with dogs?
Dallas is completely involved in every aspect of his kennel. Working with Dallas means spending hours with him clearing trails, fixing lines, playing with puppies, and of course, training dogs. Dallas is the kind of person who asks questions, shares advice, and constantly figures out ways to do things better. Seeing the way Dallas connects with his dogs is so encouraging, it has made me want to work with and care for dogs on a whole new level.
Is it as fun and challenging as it was when you were younger? If so, why?
I think it’s more fun now because my relationship with each dog grows every day and I am more aware of their unique capabilities.
How are you balancing school and dog sled racing? What are you studying?
I am studying applied science/biology with the intent on continuing on to veterinary school. I am also still involved in gymnastics so my time is limited. My parents help care for the dogs and I come home to train whenever I can.
Why did you choose this direction?
Dogs. I love dogs.
What are your future goals for sled dog racing?
My future goal for dog sled racing is to run the Iditarod. A mentor like Dallas might just help me get there!
