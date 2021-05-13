Day set aside to find ways to spread peace
When Lakeville resident Khaled Elabdi grew up in the small city of Larache, Morocco, he said he had Muslim, Christian and Jewish neighbors, each with their own traditions and customs. To further expand his horizons, his Muslim parents enrolled him at El Patronato, a Spanish school run by nuns.
“They were strict and kind at the same time; strict in their teaching and kind in their care, especially in feeding us – delicious lunches and snacks,” Elabdi said of the nuns. “Sometimes their blessings coincided with the call to prayer from a close-by mosque. It was almost like one holy site was claiming us back from another. This atmosphere in which I grew up made it easy for me to accept others the way they are.”
Elabdi reflects on his experience and wants to share it with others as the world approaches the International Day of Living Together in Peace on May 16.
While there is no in-person celebration for the event that has been held in the past at United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization sites around the world, people can join an online event at http://16mai.org/ and find ways to make peace locally.
For Elabdi, his childhood in Morocco is a manifestation of the day.
“It was as if I had traveled around the world and experienced Christmas (Noël, Navidad) near the Eiffel Tower, seen the festival of la Tomatina in Buño, and the bullfight in Seville, or opened my own crepe shop at the shore of the Seine River,” he said. “There was no difference in my eyes between my family and the neighbors; we were people. We certainly had different places to pray and did so differently, but we never told each other that one was in Heaven and the other in Hell. Religion is Behavior says Prophet Mohamed, peace be with him. We surely entertained that with our neighbors regardless of religious practice. This is the very heart of AISA.”
AISA is the International Association of Sufi Alawiyya, which was founded by Sheikh Khaled Bentounes, whose books Elabdi has translated from French into English. Bentounes led the effort to have the International Day of Living Together in Peace proclaimed by the United Nations as an official event in 2017.
Elabdi said he has been a part of AISA after he was introduced the path of Sufism, which changed his perspective on Islam.
“AISA is a path of compassion, hard work, and excellence in being and thought,” he said. “AISA, which is Jesus in Arabic when pronounced as one word, encompasses these values. AISA’s main objective is peace, salam in Arabic. The focus is on service to others. It considers the sacredness of life a fundamental principle.”
This year he decided to step his efforts in promoting the day.
“The recognition of this effort by the United Nations speaks volumes to the importance of the International Day of Living Together in Peace,” he said. “It symbolizes the combined efforts of communities around the world, all of which are needed for us to achieve the true meaning of peace. There are so many barriers to global peace – social injustices, war, climate change, etc. Celebrations of togetherness, alongside tangible, inclusive, and sustainable efforts to dismantle these barriers, provide important reminders of our ultimate shared goal.
Elabdi said in 2019, 39 countries had in-person celebrations, but this year it has moved online due to concerns about spreading COVID-19.
“I hope that people will be inspired to participate on a smaller – though equally important scale, by gathering safely with their friends and families to discuss the ways in which they contribute to the goal of global peace,” he said.
On May 16, Elabdi plans to place a banner in his front yard, serve snacks and drinks, and print fliers to give information about the day.
“My hope is that people will use this day to reflect on ways they can personally contribute to global peace, and that starts with their immediate community,” he said. “Unfortunately, we continue to see that there are systems of oppression in place that prevent peaceful coexistence. Through this self-reflection, I hope that people will find ways to focus on how their personal efforts impact their communities on both a local and global level. Through small personal steps and combined community efforts, we may reduce instances of oppressive violence and move toward a culture of peace.”
He said people give examples every day of what it means to live together in peace.
It happens when a restaurant server brings a meal to guests and sets a mood for a calm enjoyable time. Or when a teacher helps a struggling student, or when a doctor or nurse provide cares to a patient with particular attention to one’s background and culture. It happens when police officers show a positive presence in their community, those working the court system show compassion and empathy, or bankers invest in those who are the most underserved.
“My hope is that we may be able to make ourselves more cognizant of this philosophy, and intentionally view our actions through its lens,” Elabdi said. “Rather than fighting fire with fire, let’s connect and fashion ways to extinguish it.”
Past to present
Elabdi and his wife, Theresa Kruser, who grew up in the Midwest, met during a Peace Corps program in Morocco when she was a volunteer and he was language and culture teacher.
After living in Milwaukee for a time, the family moved to Lakeville in 2000.
Elabdi has been an educator since 1984. He taught ESL K-12 at different schools in Lakeville from 2000 to 2019. He assisted administration and staff translation as well as mediating various situations among students, their families and the school. He also taught English, French and Spanish through community education programs in Milwaukee and Lakeville.
Kruser worked in Inver Grove Heights for one year and been a Special Education teacher since then in Lakeville. She is retiring this year.
Elabdi was involved in establishing and running District 194’s People’s Fair, which was a Community Education effort that aimed to bring together people from different cultural backgrounds to share their foods, traditions, and customs.
“It was such a great way to bring our community together and appreciate in each other’s cultures,” he said. “I really miss those events and wish Lakeville would start them up again.”
He also led a Lakeville program that allowed multicultural students and their families to share their experiences living in their home country with others. He also started Daret (“it is your turn”), which involved families hosting neighbors for a night highlighting another culture.
Elabdi has spent a lifetime working on way to create peace in his world and pass it along to others.
He said: “Our message is hope. Our way is peace. Our choice is to live better together.”
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
