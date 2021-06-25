The Lakeville Lions’ biggest fundraiser and most important time for the community service group to interact with local residents is happening over four days during Pan-O-Prog.
It’s an exhausting time for the Lions at the Thursday through Saturday downtown tent events, but if that wasn’t enough, they also serve a morning meal at the Fly-in Breakfast on Sunday.
It is all for the good causes the Lions support, including those that benefit education, community projects and hunger relief.
In an effort to make up for lost fundraising opportunities in the pandemic of 2020, the Lions are kicking up their game this year.
“It is our observation that after more than a year of pandemic restrictions, people are eager and ready for life to get back to normal, including participating in community events,” said Lions member Paul Jacobus, the group Pan-O-Prog events chairman. “As such, we are planning for a large attendance and staffing all our events with additional volunteers. We know how important it is to provide people the opportunity to be together not only with their friends but with the larger community.”
In addition to setting up a larger tent for Beer, Brats & Bingo on Thursday night, the group is bringing in popular southwest Minnesota country rockers JT and the Gunslingers for the Saturday night band at the Beer Garden.
JT Thompson is a Rochester native and former Army Ranger who has turned to music in recent years to spread the fun. The group plays a combination of covers and original music. Two days before the band plays in Lakeville, it will be in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, for Country Boom opening up for top country rock band Diamond Rio.
The Craft Brew Review will be Saturday afternoon under the tent.
For the bingo night, the Lions will hand out more than $20,000 in prizes over 40 games, as the tent has been super sized at 9,000 square feet to accommodate 2,000 people.
A few thousand customers are expected to eat, too, as the food menu will be packed with brats, burgers, pork sandwiches and hot dogs.
Solo acoustic artist Timothy Howe will perform on the Back Bar Stage on Bingo Night. He will be performing songs from the likes of Jason Mraz, Gavin Degraw, Oasis and the Eagles.
For first time, the Lions tent will feature two bands on Friday night – local rock cover band Neptune Cocktail on the Main Stage and acoustic duo Midbros on the Back Bar Stage.
On Friday and Saturday night those ages 21-plus can watch the Car Cruise and Grand Parade, respectively, from the Beer Tent.
The Lions are also slated to work at the Fly-in Breakfast 8 a.m. to noon at Airlake Airport. The event is will have on the menu eggs, ham, pancakes, doughnuts and more. Among the planes on display will be vintage Warbirds, three T-6 Thunder aircraft and a B-25 Mitchell.
The Lions will have loads of volunteer hours logged during the week, as organizers are filling 350 five-to-six-hour shifts. Those who want to volunteer can do so as individuals or as a community or school group.
“The success of our events is made possible by the support of our volunteers,” Jacobus said. “More volunteers ensure a great event experience for those who attend. We are always looking for help. This is a great way to get in on some fast-paced action and learn about your local Lions Club.”
For more information email lionsoflakevillemn@gmail.com or message on Facebook: @mn.lakeville.lions.
Helping others
The Lions had a slight change in vision and direction three years ago, and since that time have increased membership by 21%. Jacobus said the focus is in providing engaging activities for members as well fulfilling the needs of their community at large.
During the pandemic, the Lions participated in more than 40 activities with over 1,800 volunteer hours in 2020. Jacobus said he expects those numbers to double this year.
The Lions, which have a charitable gaming site at Carbone’s, have donated more than $185,000 in the past 12 months to efforts such as youth education and development ($57,562), the pool project at Century Middle School ($25,000), the Valley Lake pollinator garden ($16,000), the food shelf ($15,833), student scholarships ($15,500) and other additional community purposes ($56,000).
Jacobus said a recent essentials drive was a great success, and the Lions have already committed $15,000 to help build 100 beds for Sleep in Heavenly Peace this September.
“The Lakeville Lions will continue to focus on student education, mentoring and development,” Jacobus said. “The club also places a very high priority on its donations and community service projects for humanitarian purposes, health and wellness, the environment, as well as hunger relief.”
More information about giving to the Lions is at lionsoflakevillemn@gmail.com, Facebook: @mn.lakeville.lions or call prize coordinator Brenda at 612-910-0139.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@ecm-inc.com.
