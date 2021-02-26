Majority of District 194 students, parents and teachers prefer distance learning to hybrid
The Lakeville Area School District’s Feb. 19 decision to close Christina Huddleston Elementary School for two weeks due to COVID-19 transmission in the school (see related story) comes after the district decided to keep its secondary students in a distance learning model and not start sending them back to school on Feb. 22 as districts were allowed to based on local COVID-19 county data.
Earlier in February, the district had planned to bring middle and high school students back to school in a hybrid model, which is currently allowed by the Minnesota Safe Learning Plan, as new COVID-19 cases in Dakota and Scott counties over the most recent 14-period has fallen below 30 per 10,000 residents.
The district announced that it was reversing course on the hybrid plan Friday, Feb. 12, and outlined at a Feb. 15 emergency meeting that it was going to keep secondary students in distance learning and advocate for a return to full in-person instruction.
This decision took into account a recent survey of students, parents and staff who generally agreed that the distance learning model was better than hybrid.
Superintendent Michael Baumann pointed out during Tuesday’s meeting that 33% of responding parents and 37% of responding students said that they would remain in distance learning if the district moved to hybrid. He also noted that the difficulty of having substitute coverage for in-person classes was a factor in the district deciding to remain in distance learning.
If COVID-19 new 14-day case rates in the counties drop below 10 per 10,000 residents by March 22, all district middle school students would be able to start in-person classes, under the district’s updated plan. All high school students would be able to return to in-person classes on April 8.
If the case rates, have not dropped below 10 per 10,000 residents, District 194 says it could use school district case data and its preparedness planning to advocate for the full in-person return by March 22 and April 8.
“That’s a lot of time in this COVID world,” Baumann said. “Change is going to happen.”
The district hopes to have all of its staff members vaccinated in the next month.
A winter storm that plagued much of the southwest United States wreaked havoc with the vaccine supply chain, which has led to delays in vaccinations for District 194 staff.
The district reported on Tuesday that 94.3% of staff members who responded to a survey said they have an appointment or have received the vaccine. A majority of staff said they would get their second dose by the week of March 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.