Gathering set at Antlers Park on Saturday, documentary screenings in Lakeville, Burnsville and Eagan
If peace is wanted by so many people, why is it so hard to attain?
Two researchers found that during the past three-plus millennia, war has been present in the world for 92% of the time.
But peace isn’t just about armed conflict among countries or factions within a country, it’s about experiencing peace in the community in interactions with people wherever we go.
A Lakeville couple and their friends are working to bring peace to their hometown one person at a time with the International Day of Living Together in Peace celebration 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at Antlers Park in Lakeville.
The event will include a time for food, friendship, learning about the United Nation’s sanctioned International Day, which will be officially held on May 16, and information about the documentary “All of Us” that will be screened May 16-22 in Lakeville, Burnsville and Eagan.
The gathering is open to all with food provided by Mediterranean Cruise Cafe and drinks from Boxed Water.
Khaled Elabdi and Tess Kruser are planning both Saturday’s event and the documentary screenings in an effort to bring the International Day’s message of a reconciled humanity that works together on this day and all the days ahead to strengthen peace among citizens, communities, peoples, and states.
The couple have been marketing the event through social media, their contacts in Lakeville and organizations they have been involved in, such as the Peace Corps, Alliance Francaise MSP, Friends of Morocco, and area places of worship.
Elabdi and Kruser, who met during a Peace Corps program in Morocco when she was a volunteer and he was language and culture teacher, expect anywhere from 50 to 100 people to attend the event, but they would welcome more than that.
Kruser, a retired Lakeville Area Schools special education teacher, said it will be a day of people talking to each other and finding other ways to carry out the International Day message through the year.
One of their intentional efforts is to invite young people, since they are the keepers of peace into the future.
The couple, who moved to Lakeville in 2000, have many connections to the schools and young people.
Elabdi taught ESL K-12 at different schools in Lakeville from 2000 to 2019, and also assisted administration and staff with translation and mediation. He also taught English, French and Spanish through Community Education programs.
He was involved in establishing and running District 194’s People’s Fair, which was a Community Education effort for many years that aimed to bring together people from different cultural backgrounds to share their foods, traditions, and customs.
Since his retirement, Elabdi has been involved with AISA, the International Association of Sufi Alawiyya founded by Sheikh Khaled Bentounes, whose books Elabdi has translated from French into English.
Bentounes led the effort to have the International Day of Living Together in Peace proclaimed by the United Nations as an official event in 2017.
Elabdi said Bentounes believes young people are the hope and they are everything.
He said organizing an International Day in Lakeville is a way for the older generation to pass along the values of peace learned from their grandparents to a new generation.
To further its focus, AISA plans to establish Peace Schools around the world, with the first two in the Netherlands and Spain with a curriculum focused on the United Nations goals. Elabdi is helping establish the schools by translating some of the curriculum.
“All of Us”
Another focus of Saturday’s event will be encouraging people to see “All of Us.”
The documentary follows the lives of several people from around the world, as they work to bring peace to their community. Some have brought people together through sports, cooking, artistic pursuits or simply befriended a person who comes from a different background.
The people profiled are from Lebanon, Bosnia, the United States and more.
“This producer goes around the world and he talks to the human being,” Elabdi said. “That is how he gets to the personality of the people.”
“The thing I like was people finding their own perspective on peace and whatever their area of interest is, they find peace through that,” Kruser said. “It says to us that we all have something we can do.”
“It revived in me the sentiment that there is a human being lying inside us regardless of religion, race and sex,” Elabdi said. “When you see someone who is poor or see someone who is in need, you need to go way beyond what your beliefs are or what language you speak and get to see the human being.”
In order to find peace, people need to overcome their fears of the people or things that are different from them, Kruser said.
“We can come together through stories,” she said. “As soon as you can see them as human, that is where you can form a bond. The more we know about each other, the better we all are. … If they love art or they love running, if we find something in common, people are less afraid of each other.”
Elabdi said the most powerful story in the documentary is of two Indonesian girls – one Muslim and one Christian – whose singular friendship brought their families together and eventually spread through the entire town.
“They showed them the path to know each other when they became friends,” Elabdi said. “They were an inspiration and an example. I think that is what we need in our community here.”
“All of Us” will be shown 5-7 p.m. Monday, May 16, at Heritage Library in Lakeville and Thursday, May 19, at Burnhaven Library in Burnsville; and 2-4 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at Burnhaven and Sunday, May 22, at Wescott Library in Eagan.
“You see something good, you see that inside you, to bring light into you. That is what this film is about,” Elabdi said.
To learn more about the documentary, go online to en.noustous-lefilm.be.
A link to the International Day of Living Together is Peace declaration that people can sign is at 16mai.org/declaration.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@ecm-inc.com.
