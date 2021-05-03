Outdoor expo brings Lakeville area community together to find out what’s possible
People are anxious to get back to business as usual, and the Lakeville Landscape & Home Expo and Consumer Showcase 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at Aronson Park aims to help.
Last year, the spring expo was postponed due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, but organizers at the Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce stayed positive, created a virtual expo on its website and held a fall outdoor expo that was widely hailed as a success.
The chamber planned an indoor option for 2021, but with restrictions on indoor gatherings still in place, the outdoor option was selected.
The expo will be at Aronson Park, which is at 8250 202nd St. W., also home to the Veterans Memorial.
The Lakeville show is not a typical home and garden expo.
While the show includes businesses that focus on home improvement, landscaping, gardening and more, it also has the Consumer Showcase.
The showcase brings in businesses that provide services such as healthy living, medical, financial, fun, hospitality education and more. The expo has also included a space for food vendors and an area for police, fire and city services to connect with residents.
Chamber President Krista Jech said that exhibitors are excited to meet people face-to-face again this year.
“We were so thankful that our vendors, and residents, embraced the re-scheduled fall show last year, and we know they will be up for this year’s show as well,” she said. “We want to be able to continue to have local residents connect with local businesses, in a wide variety of categories, who can help them, and their families.”
The show will include more than 75 exhibitors, food trucks, music from Timothy Howe from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., police and fire department demonstrations, games, prizes and more.
Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the indoor 2020 show, the chamber has offered a virtual show at its website that includes more than 100 businesses. Links to all of the business are at LakevilleChamber.org. The chamber’s outdoor fall expo was at Steve Michaud Park in Lakeville.
