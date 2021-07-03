Pan-O-Prog roaring back into action with a full slate of events July 4-11
After the 2020 Pan-O-Prog was sidetracked from July to a possible September festival in Lakeville, the all-volunteer committee decided even a scaled back fall version was not feasible as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to cancel community gatherings through the end of the year.
But 2021 is a different year.
Much of the population in Minnesota has received vaccines to thwart the virus and community events small and large are returning to the calendar.
The Pan-O-Prog Committee decided in May to put the plans it had set in motion for the July 4-11 summer festival into the “it is happening” column.
The Grand Parade, fireworks, carnival rides, tournaments, music, games and more are slated to return.
For those looking to get in on the action, some registration deadlines are still available for signing up. People can participate in events such as tournaments for cribbage, bowling, horseshoes, softball, archery, pickleball and sand volleyball. More information about registration is at panoprog.org.
For the younger set, there will be events such as the Kiddie Parade, Baby Crawl-A-Thon, Big Wheel Races, Pet Show, Pedal Tractor Pull and the Ping-Pong Ball Drop.
People of many ages can participate in two different runs. The Fun Run will happen right before Cruise Night in downtown Lakeville on Friday, July 9. The following day the Pan-O-Prog Fun Run will be at Casperson Park.
Party time
The parties will be in ample supply during the festival.
It all gets started with the fireworks. During the fireworks on the Fourth of July, there will be no parking available at King Park. People are encouraged to enjoy the fireworks from a party at their home or parked nearby in one’s vehicle.
There will be the Party in the Park on Tuesday, July 6, at Antlers Park. The event will include food trucks, outdoor games and prizes. Music by the Lakeville Community Band will be at 7 p.m., and the movie “Raya and the Last Dragon” will start at 9 p.m. The event is also a fundraiser, as people are asked to bring a durable new backpack or money to donate for new backpacks for Lakeville middle and high school students.
The VINGO and Beach Bash will be Wednesday, July 7, at Antlers Park. This event is geared toward teens. VINGO is a game like BINGO, but in order to fill out the card music videos are played and the names of the artists help people “x” out a square. After the VINGO games, there will be a teen dance.
Beer, Brats & Bingo will start at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at the Lakeville Area Arts Center grounds.
For the bingo night, the Lions will hand out more than $20,000 in prizes over 40 games, as the tent has been super sized at 9,000 square feet to accommodate 2,000 people.
A few thousand customers are expected to eat, too, as the food menu will be packed with brats, burgers, pork sandwiches and hot dogs.
(More information about the event is in a story in the June 25 edition of Sun Thisweek Lakeville and online at SunThisweek.com.)
The Lions beer tent will also feature music on Friday and Saturday nights, including a performance by J.T. and the Gunslingers, a popular country rock band from southwest Minnesota.
JT Thompson is a Rochester native and former Army Ranger who has turned to music in recent years to spread the fun. The group plays a combination of covers and original music. Two days before the band plays in Lakeville, it will be in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, for Country Boom opening up for top country rock band Diamond Rio.
Babe’s Music Bar & Grill will have its Dance Night on Thursday, July 8, with acoustic music on the patio and rock band Junk FM inside the bar. For those who are not familiar with Junk FM, the band’s tagline is: “Ruining your favorite songs since 2010.” “Ruining” might be too strong of a term, as the band is filled with accomplished musicians, who just put their own stamp on Top 40 hits from the likes of AC/DC, the Backstreet Boys and Bruno Mars.
The next two nights of music at Babe’s features Top 40 pop and rock band Good for Gary on Friday and the energetic and eclectic Pop Rocks on Saturday. Good for Gary plays songs from artists such as Iggy Azalea, Taylor Swift, and Macklemore, while Pop Rocks has a stadium rock feel with covers from Bon Jovi, No Doubt and U2.
Cars will be the focus of attention during the Cruise Night on Friday, July 9, and the following day during the Car Show in downtown Lakeville.
Since one can’t have cool cars without a musical backdrop, there will be two bands on the Citizens Bank MN Stage on Market Plaza on Cruise Night. Double Take will play from 4-6:45 p.m. and Rhino takes over from 7:45-10:30 p.m. Rock and country rock are Double Take’s specialities with music from the likes of Aerosmith, Blondie, Johnny Cash, Bon Jovi, Robert Palmer and ZZ Top. Rhino is billed as a Top 40 rock band, playing hits from artists such as Prince, the Stray Cats, Big and Rich, Hall and Oates and U2.
If music doesn’t fit the mood, high flying and body slamming action will be in the squared circle on Cruise Night when Steel Domain Wrestling rings the bell on its matches near the Fun Fair Carnival. The event is free and is billed as family friendly.
On Saturday, the Citizens Bank MN Stage on Market Plaza will have the Southside Kool Jazz Combo playing 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. more music in the afternoon and Mr. Peabody from 7:30-10:30 p.m. The latter covers the likes of Don Henley, Chicago and Kansas.
Free shuttle bus transportation will be available from the Lakeville North High School parking lot to McGuire Middle School from 4:30-11:30 p.m. Friday, July 9, and 1-11:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10.
More fun
Lakeville is one of the few area communities that will have a major carnival ride feature this summer. It could be a busy four days north of the Lakeville Area Arts Center grounds, as the carnival runs Thursday, 5-11 p.m.; Friday, noon-11 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Discount carnival passports will be available for purchase until 4 p.m. July 8. There are a limited number of passports at each store; no rain checks. Passports are $49 (cash only) in advance and are available at all three Lakeville Cub locations, City Hall Parks and Recreation window (credit card option) and Ace Hardware downtown Lakeville. Passports are for unlimited rides for all four days. Cost is $55 at the gate. All mechanical rides are included with the passport. Individual ride tickets will be available on-site.
Fire and police vehicles are on display Saturday, July 10, at the carnival.
The Junior Royalty was June 21, and the Miss Lakeville Scholarship program will be Wednesday, July 7. The cost to attend the program at Lakeville South High School is $10, and it requires a button to attend.
Official Pan-O-Prog buttons, which are required for participation in some events, can be purchased at various locations in Lakeville. They include Ace Hardware, Babe’s Music Bar, City Hall, Cub Foods locations, Kwik Trip stores, Highview Hills, Lakeville Bowl, Lakeville Liquor locations, Lakeville Heritage Center, MainStreet Coffee & Wine Bar and several POP events including the information booth downtown.
One of the events people will definitely want a button for is the Medallion Hunt. The prize is $250 cash for finding the button that is hidden on public property in Lakeville, but not in any of the following parks – Aronson, Antlers, Casperson, James Jensen, Steve Michaud or the Downtown Plaza.
The first clue was published in last week’s special POP edition. The next clues will be published each day starting at 9 a.m. Monday, July 5, at panoprog.org and facebook.com/panoprog.
It is not necessary to damage or destroy any property to find the medallion. Instructions about what to do when the treasure is found are printed on the back of the medallion.
In the event the medallion is not found, the hunt will conclude at 8 a.m. July 12.
The annual Pan-O-Prog Run will have races for all ages July 10 at Casperson Park.
Races include a 1-mile (starts at 8:45 a.m.) and 4-mile race (starts at 7:45 a.m.) or a free ½-mile Fun Run for those under the age of 9 (starts at approximately 8:30 a.m.). Participants are asked to arrive at least 20 prior to race start time.
Early registration is due June 28, cost per racer is $20. Registration after June 28 is $25.
“The Pan-O-Prog Run is such a fun event. It really is a great race for everyone; there are young families, groups of friends and even competitive racers that run each year.” says Kacie Robinson, Lakeville Parks and Recreation coordinator. “My favorite part of the day is when the kids run in the Fun Run and their parents, who just raced, are there to cheer them on.”
Race results will be available online after the races, prizes and race medals will be awarded after the conclusion of the 1-mile race. Runners will receive a 2021 Pan-O-Prog Run T-shirt.
For more information contact, Lakeville Parks and Recreation at 952-985-4600, email recreation@lakevillemn.gov or visit lakevillemn.gov for more information.
More information about the celebration is at panoprog.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.