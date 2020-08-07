Election 2020 MT

Two incumbents seeking re-election in this fall’s Apple Valley City Council race will have challengers.

As of Aug. 7, four people have filed to run as City Council candidates for two open seats. Incumbents Ruth Grendahl and Tom Goodwin and challengers Linda Garrett-Johnson and Christian McCleary all filed on the first day of the filing period July 28. The filing period runs until 5 p.m. Aug. 11.

All candidates:

• must be eligible to vote in Minnesota,

• must have not filed for another office at the upcoming primary or general election,

• must be 21 years of age or more upon assuming office must have maintained residence in their district for at least 30 days before the general election.

Candidates can withdraw within the filing period or two days at the end of the filing period.

For more information visit sos.state.mn.us.

