Participants, visitors encouraged to participate at their own pace
The Farmington Relay for Life will look a little bit different again this year, as organizers are encouraging participants and community members to band together in whatever way they can to raise money for cancer research and support efforts.
The Relay for Life will take place 6-11 p.m. Friday, July 16, at Farmington Lutheran Church, 20600 Akin Road. People can stay for all or part of the event.
Organizers were making much of the plans while more strict COVID-19 orders were in place, and they decided to keep many of those plans in place in an effort to make it safe for participants.
There won’t be the traditional evening-until-morning walk around a track. There won’t be a formal program, food vendors or entertainment.
“We wanted to keep it as safe as possible for our cancer survivors,” Connie Honrud, chairperson of the Relay for Life organizing committee, said. “That is part of the reason we opted to not have a large gathering in one place.”
The main attraction will be the luminarias that will line the entrance. Luminaria are bags that can be purchased and decorated to honor a cancer survivor or someone who died from cancer. They are for sale online or on the day of the event.
People can either drive through to see the luminaria or they can park their car and walk down the lane for a closer look.
Organizers have been contacting cancer survivors who have participated in past relay events to send them an event T-shirt and let them know of the changes. Typically a cancer survivor meal has been offered, but that won’t be part of this year’s event.
Cancer survivors from the Farmington area are encouraged to contact the committee to add them to list of those honored. In recent years, people from Rosemount and Lakeville have joined in the Farmington Relay for Life, as anyone in Dakota County and beyond is invited to participate.
Teams are encouraged to form, recruit more members and raise funds as they normally would.
The teams are also allowed to make the event as much like a walking relay as they want.
Honrud said there are walking trails around the church, so people can get in their steps.
People can bring food and drink to the event and have a picnic with their team. They are encouraged to bring their own tables, chairs and sun shades as they have done in the past at a typical relay.
There will be a silent auction. Businesses, organizations and individuals can still donate items to be included in the silent auction.
Relay For Life events have been happening across the country for the past 30-plus years. The events aim to show that no one faces cancer alone. It is estimated that more than 2,500 events are held around the country annually to support and celebrate survivors and caregivers.
Despite all of the challenges in planning, the event is already more than halfway to its goal. It has raised more than $15,000 toward its $25,000 goal.
Among the top fundraising teams so far are the Working Class Heroes with $6,592, Cancer Crushers with $2,643, Arvy’s Army with $1,727, Judy’s Gems with $1,726 and Castle Rock Bank with $1,551.
Organizers said they are thankful for their sponsors this year. They include AVR Inc., Lakeview Bank, Thelen Cabinet Co., Old National Bank, Dakota County Lumber Co. and Lakeville Brewing Co.
There is still time to sign up to sponsor the event.
Relay for Life organizers say that no donation is too small, as each and every dollar counts. Donations help fund groundbreaking cancer research, patient care programs and can make a difference in Farmington. With every donation, they say that people are helping the American Cancer Society save lives.
More information about everything is at tinyurl.com/ud3hrjfe. There is also information on its Facebook page.
People may also contact Honrud at connieskid@charter.net or 612-720-5789.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
