Will face Republican Jim Bean in November

Erin Maye Quade said this summer has been both rewarding and challenging after beating Democratic-Farmer-Labor-endorsed Senate District 56 candidate Justin Emmerich in the Tuesday, Aug. 9, primary election.

avrm sd56 dlf convention maye quade web.jpg

Erin Maye Quade
avrm sd56 dlf convention emmerich.jpg

Justin Emmerich

