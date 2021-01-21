Vidur Sharma to serve on the COVID-19 Response Team
Eagan High School graduate Vidur Sharma has been called back to public service by a new U.S. president.
Sharma was appointed on Friday, Jan. 15, as a policy advisor for testing in the White House COVID-19 Response Team by President-elect Joe Biden, who was sworn in to office on Wednesday.
Sharma is the son of Dr. Anuja Sharma and Komal Sharma, and grandson of Pitajie Sharma, a member of Minnesota Hindu Milan Mandir in Farmington, which spread the news of the appointment among its members.
“On behalf of the board of directors, executive board and devotees of MHMM, we send our congratulations to Vidur and his wife Harleen, his proud parents and grandfather and brother (Vibhav),” Milan Mandir said. “God bless you in your new responsibility as you serve the people of this great nation, USA, with the COVID Response Team.”
On the day that Sharma was appointed, Biden laid out his goal to intensify vaccinations across the country to tackle the spread of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. He said the appointment of Sharma and others on the team was important.
“We are in a race against time, and we need a comprehensive strategy to quickly contain this virus. The individuals announced today will bolster the White House’s COVID-19 Response Team and play important roles in carrying out our rescue plan and vaccination program. At a time when American families are facing numerous challenges, I know these public servants will do all that is needed to build our nation back better,” Biden said.
During the Obama administration, Sharma served as a health policy advisor on the Domestic Policy Council, according to a story in The Hindu online media outlet. The Hindu said Sharma supported the implementation of the Affordable Care Act, aligned Federal Department and Agencies, and collaborated with community stakeholders to further the administration’s health policy agenda.
It also said he served as deputy research director with Protect Our Care, a coalition of advocacy organizations dedicated to preventing the repeal of the ACA. Sharma has most recently advised health sector organizations on value-based care arrangements at PwC Strategy.
Born in Wisconsin and raised in Minnesota, and the son of Indian immigrants, Sharma is a graduate of Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and St. Louis University, The Hindu said.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said: “containing the coronavirus pandemic is one of the defining challenges of our time. This outstanding team will help us defeat this challenge by helping get this virus under control, responsibly reopen our economy, and safely reopen our schools. I look forward to working closely with these dedicated public servants not only to address this urgent crisis, but also to build better preparedness for future pandemics and other public health threats.”
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
