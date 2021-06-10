Photos by Andy Rogers
Approximately 554 students graduated from Eagan High School during a ceremony that started at 2:21 p.m. June 5 at the Eagan High School stadium. Class presidents Colin Roberts and Kalea Glaser announced the class gifts including a window decoration with the words “welcome” in multiple languages, and a student-led mural by students with key phrases “unity and diversity.” The faculty speaker was Mitch Snobeck and the student graduate speaker was Kai Wilson. The senior members of the Eagan concert choir sang “In Meeting We Are Blessed” as part of the ceremony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.