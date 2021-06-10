Photos by Andy Rogers

Approximately 554 students graduated from Eagan High School during a ceremony that started at 2:21 p.m. June 5 at the Eagan High School stadium. Class presidents Colin Roberts and Kalea Glaser announced the class gifts including a window decoration with the words “welcome” in multiple languages, and a student-led mural by students with key phrases “unity and diversity.” The faculty speaker was Mitch Snobeck and the student graduate speaker was Kai Wilson. The senior members of the Eagan concert choir sang “In Meeting We Are Blessed” as part of the ceremony.

