George Maverick’s group also owns Brianno’s Deli in Eagan
The iconic Chart House restaurant and event center in Lakeville has a new owner.
George Maverick, who owns the Brianno’s Deli Italia in Eagan and a the “Fab! Weddings” family of event properties, is the new owner of a business that has sat on 7-plus acre finger of land poking out into Kingsley Lake for 60 years.
Once know as the Kon Tiki before that building burned to the ground and re-emerged as the Chart House in 1968, the business has had its ups and downs over the past six decades.
Maverick told the Lakeville City Council on Monday during the business’s liquor license approval that they plan to make some interior and menu updates.
The restaurant and events industry has been decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic with many closing their doors for good.
Maverick’s company also operates the events centers Royal Cliff in Eagan, Rosehenge Hall at 20732 Holt Avenue in Lakeville (the former senior center) and Glenhaven Events at 1595 220th St. E. in Farmington.
The company now has the 14,000-square-foot Chart House, which has long been known for its outdoor patio seating and bar.
He said they have their first Sunday brunch, something the Chart House has been know for in the past, scheduled for June 6. He said about 30 to 40 are slated for the rest of year. Some special events are booked for some Sundays already in 2021.
Maverick said Brianno’s Deli has been doing well during the pandemic, and it is possible that some of the Italian specialties offered there will appear on the Chart House menu.
The Chart House was founded by the late Dan Ahmann, who said during a 2007 “Focus on Lakeville” episode that the first building constructed on the site was called the Kon Tiki in 1961 but it burned to the ground.
A new building was completed around 1965, and Ahmann along with a group of other investors purchased the property in 1968 and called it the Chart House due to Ahmann’s prior service in the Navy.
It started out as a supper club with memberships until about two years later it obtained a liquor license, he told “Focus on Lakeville.” As business improved, the owners invested in the nautical theme by having a replica boat front constructed along with a mini lighthouse, along with many interior furnishings under the theme.
After another ownership group took over the operation from 1987-89, it was converted to a public restaurant and event center.
Ahmann and the late Frank Schoeben stepped back in with its ownership group, which brought more changes to the restaurant.
A pool on the site was filled in and turned into a patio, and they opened an outside bar.
Ahmann left the business in 2000, and Schoeben sold the business to Josh Ruppert in 2005.
The business underwent another remodeling in 2007 with new carpet and chairs along with structural work being done, Ruppert told “Focus on Lakeville.”
More information about the Chart House is at charthouserestaurant.com.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.