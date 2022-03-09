District 196 transportation employees, who are members of School Service Employees SEIU Local 284, demonstrate outside of Rosemount High School, Friday, March 4. The union says compensation for longtime employees and hires is its main issue with the new proposed contract.
District 196 transportation employees held a demonstration outside Rosemount High School on Friday, March 4, and asked for community support as a new contract continues to be negotiated.
Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 officials are negotiating a new contract with School Service Employees SEIU Local 284. The existing contract started July 1, 2019, and is still in effect. The contract covers bus drivers, chaperones, and crossing guard employees.
Transportation employees who are members of SEIU Local 284 gathered at the high school’s main entrance just after 6 p.m. holding signs and talking to community members entering and exiting the school. The group remained in front of the school building until the Rosemount Police Department asked them to disburse and assemble off the property around 6:44 p.m. at the request of the school district. The group moved to the corner of Highway 3 and 142nd Street West.
District 196 Human Resources Director Tom Pederstuen said in a March 4 email the district was aware of the demonstration but declined to comment further.
“We negotiate directly with the exclusive representative,” he said.
Some District 196 transportation employees have said the compensation being proposed for a new contract is inequitable between longtime employees and new hires. In January, bus drivers and chaperones addressed the School Board asking the board for more equitable pay increases for all levels of service.
Hal Goetz, an SEIU Local 284 union representative, said this continues to be the union’s main issue with proposed contract.
When asked how negotiations are going, Goetz said the union has filed for mediation and the next meeting is scheduled for the end of March.
