Effects of COVID-19 not yet known
A year ago the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District was facing budget cuts. This year is a different story since voters approved a new operating levy in the fall 2019 general election and the COVID-19 pandemic has affected school operations.
The School Board adopted the proposed 2020-21 budget on June 22.
The board approved the 2020-21 capital expenditure budget in April as part of the overall budget process that began earlier this year.
How COVID-19 will affect the district’s budget in 2020-21 is unknown, according to Christopher Onyango-Robshaw, coordinator of finance.
“We understand COVID will have an impact on how we do business. We also understand there are very many unknowns,” he said, adding that the issue would be addressed during the routine budget adjustments later in the fiscal year.
The approved budget includes estimates a general education funding formula funding increase of 2 percent and maintains the fund balance above the School Board minimum percentage of 5 percent, Onyango-Robshaw said.
The total anticipated budget revenues for 2020-21 are $518.9 million while total expenses are expected to be $518.8 million. The total anticipated 2019-20 budget revenues were $476.6 million and expenses were $472.7 million.
The general fund comprises nearly 80 percent of the entire 2020-21 budget, according to the presentation. General fund revenues are $410.07 million while expenses are $407.7 million.
The district is projected to end the 2020-21 fiscal year with a fund balance for the general fund of 13.5 percent of expenses. The fund balance has hovered around 13 percent since the 2018-19 school year.
Onyango-Robshaw said the district anticipates adding to the fund balance in 2020-21.
“What this fund balance does help us with is, it allows us to have a cushion primarily for cash flow purposes should the Department of Education or the Legislature change how they disseminate funds to school districts,” he said. “This cushion is available and should provide a month to two months of operational expenditures to alleviate the need for borrowing. We are sitting on a pretty good spot.”
He noted the fund balance is $132.3 million for all funds (which include the general, special revenue, debt service, building construction, internal service and fiduciary funds).
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
