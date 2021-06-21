Policy revisions would create new listening sessions
The way the public can address the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board during meetings in the future may change.
The proposed tweaks to two policies being considered by the board include creating new board listening sessions and eliminating special communication requests and open forum from regular meeting agendas. Some are concerned the proposed policy changes could lead to less transparency from the district.
The frequency and number of people speaking during the public comment periods has been higher in late 2020 into the first part of 2021. As an example, eight people signed up to speak for a special communication request during the May and June public meetings this year. During 2020, no one signed up for the special communication request in May or June.
The board’s June 14 regular meeting included nearly an hour of public comment.
In a packed room, the board heard community members voice concerns including the need for phonics instruction; whether critical race theory is being taught in schools and the district’s approach to addressing equity and inclusion; changing school start times for secondary students; comments made by one School Board member at a past meeting, and proposed changes at the state level for social studies standards. There was frequent applause as the community members spoke and audience members yelled occasional comments to some of the speakers. The board took a brief break when one speaker kept talking over the time limit, leading Board Chair Jackie Magnuson to ask people to remain civil and calm to give everyone a chance to be heard.
Currently, there are three ways the public can offer feedback during meetings; one is by commenting on a specific agenda item. People who want to discuss topics not on the agenda can do so during open forum or by making a special communication request. Special communication request speakers must sign up five days prior to a meeting and get five minutes to speak. Open forum speakers can sign up the day of the meeting, are limited to two minutes each and up to seven people can talk during open forum. Any questions asked of the board or administration during the public comment periods are not answered at the meeting, but staff provide responses in the days following the meeting.
Proposed policy changes
The board is considering amendments to three existing policies related to district community relations, School Board meetings and general organization meetings.
District Attorney Jill Coyle said the proposed changes to the community relations policy are intended to “enhance opportunities for district stakeholders to provide input and feedback to School Board members, while also improving the efficiency of regular school board meetings.”
The revisions would create community listening sessions, during which School Board members can get feedback and hear concerns from community members. The sessions would be held throughout the distinct on a monthly basis and rotate among district schools. One to three board members would attend the sessions. Community members would not be allowed to bring up complaints or concerns about specific staff members or other people. Those would be addressed in a more private setting.
“The establishment of community listening sessions is intended to complement proposed changes to the format of regular School Board meeting agendas. These proposed changes include the elimination of special communication requests and open forum, but the continuation of public comment on specific School Board meeting agenda items,” Coyle wrote in a report to the board. “In this way, forums for public comment will be increased, while regular School Board meetings will be refocused on district business.”
The revisions to the board meeting and general organization policies are intended to improve the description of School Board processes, more closely mirror Open Meeting Law requirements and tweak the process of receiving public comment, according to Coyle.
These changes include those related to meeting notices, emergency meetings, electronic meetings and open forum.
Magnuson asked meeting attendees if they had any feedback or questions about the proposed changes. One speaker asked if the listening sessions can be recorded. Another person suggested limiting the number of times the same person can speak at meetings to allow an opportunity for additional people.
“I’ve noticed that it seems to be the same people from both sides over and over again. And I feel like we’re in a spot with the same voices being heard that we’re no longer making as much progress,” she said.
One speaker said she saw the changes as censorship and agreed that the district should consider video recording the sessions.
One person said there’s value in keeping the public comment periods at regular meetings so the broader public can hear concerns. Another asked for clarification about what actions are taken against someone who doesn’t adhere to the policy.
“Somebody that didn’t adhere to the requirements of the policy, or the regulations, such as exceeding their time limitation in an egregious way, would then be ruled out of order by the chair, and wouldn’t be able to readdress the board for a six month period of time. They’d be able to come back after the six month period of time,” Coyle said.
Coyle noted that there’s nothing in the open meeting that law requires the public forum or public comment period during meetings.
“I’ll point out that there is an opportunity, as we’ve had tonight to address every agenda item that comes before the School Board,” she said.
Board Member Joel Albright said the Board Policy Review Committee began discussing the amendments in December and had a number of meetings on it. A first round of proposed revisions were presented in February and the committee looked at it in further detail based on feedback. One of the complaints the committee was trying to address is that the School Board does not respond the same night when someone brings up a concern at a regular meeting.
“I think the listening sessions will be a great idea, because we will be more out in the community. They will be more frequent,” he said. “Then also ... the members of the board at the meeting will be able to respond to the comments that are made at the time.”
Administration plans to ask the board to vote on the proposed policy revisions at the June 28 regular board meeting. Magnuson said the board would take the feedback given at the June 14 meeting about the topic under advisement.
