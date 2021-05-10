Parents will have the option to keep seniors in school
The Lakeville Area School District has updated its in-person learning plan for high school seniors.
The district sent communications to parents of senior students on Friday stating that the entire senior class won’t have to go to distance learning after May 21 as was announced during the April 27 meeting.
After receiving feedback from parents on that plan, the district updated it to allow parents the choice to fill out a form to keep their senior in in-person instruction for the last two weeks of school, May 24-June 8, instead of moving to distance learning.
“We know graduation is an important milestone for our seniors and their families. We also know how important your voice and feedback are which is why we are adjusting our end-of-year plan for seniors,” the district said. “It is an adjustment that will give students and families a choice of how to end the year.”
The initial decision was made in an effort to reduce the risk of seniors getting sick from COVID-19 or having to quarantine due to exposure and miss the graduation ceremony.
The district said: “If you choose to opt to remain in in-person instruction for May 24-June 8 instead of moving to distance learning, it’s important to understand that your student may still be identified as a close contact and need to quarantine, which will restrict their ability to attend commencement with their peers. Additionally, if your student develops COVID-19 during these two weeks or is exposed outside of school, they will not be able to attend commencement.”
Seniors and families still wanting to have distance learning May 24-June 8 do not need to fill out a form, as they will automatically be enrolled for it.
Graduation plans are still being made for in-person ceremonies for Lakeville South (5 p.m.) and Lakeville North (8 p.m.) June 10 at 3M Arena at Mariucci on the University of Minnesota campus. The district has held the ceremonies at Mariucci for several years prior to last year’s commencement, which was held online.
“We know you are anxiously awaiting additional details, which will be finalized very soon,” the district said. “Per the venue’s requirements, we are working closely with UMN staff and Mariucci Arena staff to follow the most up-to-date Minnesota Department of Health guidance.”
More information is at https://www.isd194.org.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
