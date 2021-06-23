It would be located about a mile south of Cherry View on Highview Avenue
If all goes according to plan, the ninth elementary school in the Lakeville Area district will be at the corner of Highview Avenue and a future extension of 185th Street.
The School Board approved a purchase agreement, which includes a 90-day contingency period, to pay $3.5 million to obtain the 35-acre site.
Funds from the recently approved bond referendum would pay for land. The district estimated in 2020 that land costs for the 750-student school would be in the $3.5 million to $4 million range.
The site at 18685 Highview Ave. was one of 17 locations the district considered.
With some housing already nearby and some yet to be constructed, the district said the location allows a boundary realignment impact on a fewer number of schools than sites elsewhere in the district.
The school is about a mile south of Cherry View Elementary and a similar distance southeast of Lakeview Elementary, both of which have sites that are 22 and 18 acres, respectively.
The district hopes to finalize the purchase agreement this summer with owners John and Keli Friedges, obtain city approvals by the end of March 2022 and start construction in spring 2022. The school is expected to be open in fall 2024 to accommodate growing student enrollment.
Based on 2021 projections, the district anticipates 1,000 more elementary students in the next five years – from 4,625 this year to 5,634 in 2025-26.
This is due to the large number of homes being built in Lakeville, which is leading the metro area in the number of building permits issues this year with 235 issued through May.
In 2020, this city issued 824 residential permits – a number not seen since the building boom of 1992-93. It was 196 more than were issued in 2019 (a 31.2% increase).
The district said the site is ready to be developed from a utility perspective, but 185th Street would need to be extended – a project the city and county had planned for 2024. The district said both agencies are willing to consider moving that project to 2023.
Voters approved a referendum in May that allows the district to issue up to $43.975 million in bonds.
The School Board approved issuing bonds on Tuesday. More information about that action will be in a related story.
