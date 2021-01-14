When elementary school-aged students are welcomed back to Lakeville Area School District schools for in-person learning at the end of January and the beginning of February, teachers and staff members plan to be prepared.
The School Board heard on Tuesday details about the return to in-person classes for the district’s youngest learners, including a move to add three teachers at Eastview Elementary School to accommodate students moving from the online Link12 program to in-person learning.
The elementary students are returning to classes that they haven’t been in since there was a spike in COVID-19 cases in Dakota and Scott counties around the Thanksgiving holiday.
All District 194 students have had distance learning since that time, and district officials noted that distance learning will continue for secondary students. The new guidance from Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department Education did not make any changes to the learning model guidelines for middle and high schools. New COVID-19 case counts would have to drop below 30 per 10,000 residents for secondary to move to the hybrid learning model. The most recent case counts per 10,000 residents was around 45 in both counties.
As was communicated in December, K-2 students in District 194 will have their the last day of distance learning Jan. 20, and they won’t be in school Jan. 21-22 to allow staff time to prepare for the transition. K-2 students will begin in-person learning Jan. 25.
For grade 3-5, the last day of distance learning will be Feb. 3, and they won’t be in school to allow staff time to prepare for the transition. Grades 3-5 will begin in-person learning Feb. 8.
In addition to preparing in-person lesson plans, educators and administrators have been developing seating charts in classrooms, lunchrooms and buses, in an effort to better conduct contact tracing if a student tests positive for COVID-19.
Just because students are going back to school, “we are not home free,” said Renee Ouillette, executive director of student services.
She reminded people the virus is still out there and people are still contracting the virus. She said the 14-quarantine rule is still in effect for any student or staff member who contracts the virus, along with those determined to be close contacts with a person with a positive case.
“Families should have contingency plans if their student has to quarantine,” Ouilette said.
Ouilette said that school nurses and some special education staff may receive their vaccines next week.
The nurses are part of the first tier in 1A to receive vaccines. Teachers and other school staff are part of the 1B group, and Superintendent Michael Baumann said they don’t know when vaccines will be available to educators. A COVID-19 saliva test will be available to teachers and staff members every other week starting Feb. 1.
District 194 officials say the in-person learning plan implements new safety requirements from the Minnesota Department of Education.
Those requirements include recommending 3 feet of physical distancing for students whenever possible, and students must wear face coverings. A face covering and face shield are required for staff. Teachers will also be supplied with a glass barrier to work with students if the distance is less than 6 feet between them.
Schools will continue to follow protocol for isolation and quarantine when there are positive cases identified in the building. MDE said positive cases could result in classrooms or entire schools closing.
Through the transition, child care will continue to be provided for Tier 1 workers and special education programs will continue in-person as scheduled.
Students in grades 6-12 will remain in distance learning until further notice.
Early childhood students remain in their current model.
High school sports and co-curricular activities began in-person practices on Jan. 4.
Middle school sports and co-curricular activities may begin in-person practices on Jan 19.
Community Education enrichment classes and programs may begin in-person classes starting Jan. 4. Specific class and program details may vary and will be shared with participants from program leaders.
