Rosemount school hopes its turn in the spotlight has big impact
Dakota County Technical College hopes to turn its “15 minutes” of fame last week into a lasting impression that reaches beyond the south metro.
DCTC entered the spotlight last Tuesday when President Joe Biden visited the college to mark the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to send the message that technical education will play an important role as the U.S. battles back from the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic woes.
During the first visit in Rosemount’s history by a sitting president, DCTC students and staff showed Biden elements of their programs in heavy construction equipment, commercial truck driving and automotive mechanics.
It aimed to show the president that DCTC is on the leading edge and cutting edge in pointing students to in-demand jobs and training them in the latest technology.
“It was a way for the president to hear directly about the work we are doing,” DCTC President Michael Berndt said in a Dec. 3 interview. “It was nice they could just talk as people. The students could tell the president what they were learning and had an opportunity to share what they were all about.”
In addition to discussing education, Berndt said students and staff talked with the president about their shared love of Corvettes and Cameros and invited Biden back some day to test out the college’s race track.
While the mood was light, DCTC staff and students were serious about communicating their role in the community by remaining nimble to alter course offerings to meet current in-demand job openings.
“It’s nice to be able to tell our story to a larger audience,” Berndt said, noting that it is the college’s mission to support the communities it serves.
Aside from communicating the nuts and bolts of its programs, Berndt said the college wanted to showcase its diverse and resilient students.
“Sometimes people think of students as part of a manufacturing system. People aren’t just widgets,” Berndt said. “We have to support them in the complexity and messiness in their lives and find ways to support them.”
Forty percent of DCTC students are part-time, with nearly all of them working full- or part-time jobs and many others raising young children.
Berndt said he was proud of and impressed by the students who spoke to the president and by Sarah Riviere-Herzan, who introduced the president at the event.
“What impressed me the most about the comments is that our students, they bring so much life experience to the college,” Berndt said.
Berndt said Riviere-Herzan is like many DCTC students who have had life-shaping personal, professional and volunteer experiences beyond DCTC. Riviere-Herzan is a U.S. military veteran who served 13 months in Kuwait repairing large vehicles.
Tour of DCTC
Berndt said setting up the tour stations benefited from hosting U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Eagan, and Republican Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer in August, as they highlighted many of the same program areas.
In addition to talking about the move toward more autonomous vehicles, the school set up one station with two vehicle engines – one a traditional combustion and the other from an electric vehicle – to show how students are working with the latest technology.
Berndt said many of these programs have waitlists, so the college is seeking ways to grow them.
He said it is challenging to increase enrollment in a program such as welding due to space limitations and finding additional instructors.
Berndt said one way DCTC has been able to educate students is through partnerships with industries that can provide training or internships at local businesses.
“We have been reaching out to industry partners,” Berndt said, to relate that if they can provide as internship instructors, it can significantly increase the number of workers they can hire. Jim Bjorklund, branch operations manager for Ziegler CAT in Bloomington, which operates dealerships that cover most of Minnesota and Iowa territories, said his company participates in the heavy equipment program.
Bjorklund, who attended the Biden event and is a member of the DCTC Foundation board of directors, said, “These programs basically develop the technicians who go out in the industry and support with repair or even building construction equipment and highway trucks, welding programs, and things like that are really important to this industry.”
He said the mechanical heavy equipment program is the only one in the metro area. The lack of programs like this is leading to a worker shortage, he said.
“Everybody is experiencing this now, but there is a huge labor shortage almost in any industry right now, but it is certainly prevalent in what I am talking about with technicians and the mechanics side in business, and people (students) are not so much interested in doing that because we don’t have the industrial programs like we used to at the high school level, and we are seeing these programs fade away,” he said.
High school students must become aware of this kind of postsecondary education, Bjorklund said, as it produces union jobs that generate a high enough salary to raise a family.
Ziegler works with 14 DCTC interns who are part of a paid internship in the heavy equipment program. These students will go work for Ziegler after college and continue to learn more skills to advance in their careers, Bjorklund said.
After two years, students can earn higher pay and advance in their career.
“What they can make in the industry actually exceeds what some of these instructors make, so I am working on some awareness at the state level to try and encourage different pay scales for instructors because we run a real serious risk of losing these instructors and then losing these programs,” he said.
Bjorklund said the state controls what instructors are allowed to be paid.
“The college (DCTC) really plays an intricate part into the future of our workforce; like here they do all the training and education for people to go out and get good-paying jobs, and that is what that infrastructure bill does, is allow for good-paying jobs,” said Maureen Scallon Failor, president of Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce.
DCTC has been known to be an epicenter in the state for job training and it does a fabulous job, she said.
Berndt said the college is focused on increasing enrollment in careers with current demand like health care, early childhood education, dental assistant, medical coding, veterinarian technician and interior design.
Another example of DCTC’s role in the community is how it recently started training its first cohort of Minnesota National Guard soldiers in the certified nursing assistant program to assist local nursing homes and medical centers respond to staffing shortages.
Other MnSCU colleges participating in the program are in Fond du Lac and Pine City.
DCTC enrollment has increased 9% this year, which Berndt says they are excited about.
He said it’s too early to say whether the Biden visit will give a boost to enrollment at the college, but it will try to parlay its 15 minutes in the spotlight into much more.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com. Kara Hildreth can be reached at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
