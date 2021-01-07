Craig, other House members had to be evacuated after protesters stormed the Capitol
U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Eagan, along with other lawmakers certifying the Electoral College on the floor of the House had to be evacuated Wednesday from the chamber after people attending a rally in support of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol.
She said in a statement that she was deeply shocked and heartbroken by the scene, and she unequivocally condemned the violent actions by the supporters of the president.
“(These) actions … undermine our democracy and threaten the safety of members of Congress, staff, law enforcement officials and the general public,” she said in a statement.
Several people were injured in the protest that turned violent and four people died.
“This is not a peaceful protest – this is a violent attack on our democracy,” Craig said. “There is absolutely no excuse for this chaos – and it is the responsibilty of all member of Congress to condemn what we have seen today.”
Craig said she had to shelter in place under the protection of the Capitol Police, as Trump supporters breached barricades, broke into the Capitol and the House and Senate chambers.
She and other House and Senate members returned the chambers to finish certifying the Electoral College win for President-elect Joe Biden after the rioters were cleared from the Capitol and its grounds.
Craig said in a Twitter message: “The will of the American people prevailed as the House & Senate officially certified Joe Biden as the next president of the United States. We have so much work ahead to heal our democracy, but we must find a way to work together.”
About 10 hours before that message she said the president should not serve another day in office, asking members of his cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.
“We must defend our nation and preserve our democracy,” she said.
Craig, who won a second term in the House after the Nov. 3 election, was sworn into office Jan. 3.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@ecm-inc.com.
