Franchisees hope to open before spring
A Cowboy Jack’s Saloon is coming to Apple Valley.
In recent months, renovations have been occurring at the former Old Chicago location at 14998 Glazier Ave. Husband and wife Brian and Melissa Michael, of Plymouth, are the franchise partners for the new Cowboy Jack’s location.
Brian said the floor plan of the site has been completely re-engineered and “the bones are already built.” The next steps include completing the final finishes, followed by training and hiring the staff. They expect to fill between 25 and 40 positions.
“We’re hoping to be open before spring,” Melissa said.
The restaurant’s interior will have a relaxed and warm feel, according to Brian. Melissa said the design cues are taken from MatchStick Restaurant in Stillwater and other Cowboy Jack’s locations.
The site will offer a lot of outdoor seating, an outdoor fire pit and large garage doors that open up to the street and the parking lot. The air ventilation system has been improved, Brian said.
The event space has also gotten some renovations and will be known as “The Barn.”
“The event space is going to be something special. It will have the theme of a barn,” Melissa said. “I think of it with a rustic elegance in the middle of the city.”
The Apple Valley City Council approved the liquor license for the restaurant during its Dec. 10 meeting. Brian told the council during the meeting that the former Old Chicago site is a smart location for their business venture because it’s near the intersection of Cedar Avenue and County Road 42. That intersection is the fourth busiest in the state, he said.
Cowboy Jack’s is one of the restaurant concepts that’s part of the After Midnight Group based in Minneapolis. According to the company’s website, Cowboy Jack’s has “a fun down home cooking country western theme built with area reclaimed wood.”
Other After Midnight Group restaurant concepts include MatchStick, The Joint Bar, Cabooze Music Venue in Minneapolis, Cabooze Outdoor Plaza and Sally’s Saloon and Eatery.
Cowboy Jack’s menu offers various burgers, sandwiches, wraps, salads, wings, quesadillas and side dishes such as sweet potato fries, tator tots and cauliflower rice. There are also options for “Jack’s Garbage,” veggie, four meat or “Jack up your own” pizzas.
The restaurant’s food mission statement is “We feel good about our food,” Brian said.
“Our burgers are half pound. Certified Angus beef brand; unrivaled flavor, juiciness and tenderness. Our chicken breasts are 100% all-natural premium chicken breasts,” he said. “Our bison are hormone free, healthy, environmentally aware, American bison, grass (and) grain fed. Our cheeses are all natural and gluten free.”
Cowboy Jack’s has locations in Bloomington, Minneapolis, New Brighton, Otsego, Plymouth, St. Cloud and Woodbury, according to the company’s website. For more information about Cowboy Jack’s visit www.theaftermidnightgroup.com.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
