Rides, food options featured during Family Fun Night and Midsummer Faire
Rosemount’s largest annual community festival will take place from Saturday, July 23, to Saturday, July 30.
Many of the typical Leprechaun Days events are planned, including the Grand Day Parade, the Midsummer Faire and entertainment in Central Park.
One notable change will be the return of a carnival operator to Central Park during the second weekend of Leprechaun Days on Thursday through Saturday.
The carnival will have rides and food vendors including Rita’s of Apple Valley, Las Tortillas, Knights of Columbus and more.
The parade typically has nearly 100 units. In the past it has included the Rosemount High School marching band, several Rosemount High School sports teams, faith communities, businesses and more.
The committee has organized a full slate of musical entertainment in Central Park from July 28-30.
Those set to perform are DJ Chopper on Thursday, Hitchville on Friday and Mojo Monks on Saturday. Saturday night will include a fireworks show at about 10 p.m.
DJ Chopper is billed as the the World’s Nuttiest DJ. He will play dance tunes from the 50s to present day, country, and more, 7-10:30 p.m.
Hitchville focuses on country music with lead vocalists Heidi Owens and Matthew Kneefe. More information about the band is at welcometohitchville.com.
Mojo Monks is a high energy band that plays classic rock, pop and modern country. They return for a second year in a row by popular demand. More is at mojomonks.com.
Other events that are on tap include the city of Rosemount’s Run for the Gold. Registration is open at the city’s website for the run, which has 1-mile and 4-mile options along with a race for young ones. The city is planning other events, such as the Blarney Stone Hunt, Wet ‘n’ Wild Day and the Youth Fishing Derby.
One feature that makes Leprechaun Days special is the committee encourages local organizations and businesses to organize their own events. Some of them have planned sports competitions, contests or other fun.
Among those events are the Rosemount Fire Waffle and Sausage Breakfast 7-11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, at Rosemount Fire Station 1, 14700 Shannon Pkwy.
The breakfast features all you can eat for $9/person, children 5 and under eat free. More information is at 651-322-2066.
The 2nd Annual 145th Street Block Party will be 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, July 26, in the 145th Street parking lots.
Local food trucks including Finer Meats, California & Eat and OMNI Brewing will be serving. Acoustic music will be provided by Tony Sammis. A raffle, lawn games, bounce house, balloon artist and more are on tap with proceeds go to Beyond the Yellow Ribbon-Rosemount Chapter.
There will be plenty of fun in Central Park on Sunday, July 24.
The Rosemount Lions Kid Parade will have registration at 4:30 p.m and parade at 5 p.m. Kids up to 16 are encouraged to dress up in any appropriate theme, design a “float,” bike, trike, or walk.
Food will be provided during Cub Foods in the Park with Friends and Wendy’s Wiggle, Jiggle and Jam music will follow.
More information about the parade is at 651-238-8676.
Aside from the fees the committee charges for businesses to participate in the parade and Midsummer Faire, the main sources of revenue for Leprechaun Days are sponsorships.
Businesses, organizations and individuals were able to become a sponsor at four different levels this year that all include name placement on the Leprechaun Days website and inclusion on promotional materials for the top three levels.
Leprechaun Days also accepts in kind donations, which will also be recognized.
All sponsors that gave before the June 15 deadline are included in a sponsor thank you advertisement in this edition.
For the latest on Leprechaun Days, updates will be at RosemountEvents.com. People can also watch the social media feeds of the various event organizers. For questions about Leprechaun Days, email leprechaundays@gmail.com.
