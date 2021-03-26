Blanchard name to be associated with new facility
The Lakeville Area School District aimed to make a big splash with its pool addition to Century Middle School, and longtime Lakeville residents and business owners Jay and Sue Blanchard will make it larger with a $250,000 donation.
The School Board was unanimous in its support for the donation agreement during its March 16 work session and formal approval Tuesday, as it will allow the district to add components to the pool that will make it a draw for regional competitions.
The $15.9 million pool will have $300,000 in upgrades added to it based on donations from the Blanchards, a $25,000 donation from Kent and Paula Peterson and $25,000 from the Lakeville Swim Booster Club. The booster club is also working on a fundraising effort that will run in April.
“We are grateful for the donation,” Superintendent Michael Baumann said during the work session.
Board members said they were appreciative of the donation, noting that it helps the district fund some additional items.
“The pool that is being built is worth waiting for,” said longtime Lakeville swim coach Rick Ringeisen, who was Jay Blanchard’s high school swim coach. “The venue will be known across the state as the finest pool for both competition and for being a spectator.”
“This pool will have state and multi-state significance, and (the Blanchards’) contribution will make that possible,” said Rick Krueger, chairman of the Lakeville Swim Boosters fundraising committee.
The agreement provides for the facility to be known as the “Lakeville Area Schools Blanchard Aquatic Center” on the exterior of the facility and in district communications.
Among the items the donation and other fundraising will support are items such as a video board upgrade, endless pool, 3-meter diving board, seats (upgrade from bleachers), glass railings, food and beverage ledge and finish concession booth.
These are the kinds of items that will help elevate the facility to attract regional swimming and diving competitions as the University of Minnesota and the Rochester aquatic centers do currently.
“I had the privilege of swimming for coaches Dan Schneider, Rick Ringiesen and Rick Krueger,” Jay Blanchard said. “As coaches they nurtured the idea ‘To be a champion in the pool, you have to be a champion in all aspects of your life.’ Sue and I feel fortunate to be part of a community that produces so many champions and are happy to be able to play a small part in that.”
“Both my brother Joe and sister Paula were swimmers at Lakeville High School,” Sue Blanchard said. “When Bob Erickson initially approached us with the challenge and opportunities of the pool project, I couldn’t help to remember when I used to go to swim meets pretending to watch my brother, Joe, swim. When in reality I was actually there to watch Jay swim. But in all seriousness, Lakeville has been a huge part of our success. Both Jay and I graduated from high school, married and baptized our three children (Karlee, Jake and Isabelle) in Lakeville. In a small way, we hope this shows our gratitude.”
District 194 currently has a swimming pool at Kenwood Trail Middle School and a diving well at McGuire Middle School. The Lakeville North and Lakeville South swimming teams typically practice together, but trade off use of the sites for competitions.
The naming rights will continue for 25 years, and the Blanchards will have the option to renew the agreement at that time or match another donor’s proposal for naming rights.
The Blanchard Aquatic Center joins two other sports facilities in Lakeville that bear the names of people who made donations to the sites.
The city’s two ice arenas – Ames and Hasse – are named after the late Dick Ames of Ames Construction and the Glenn Hasse family, respectively.
Hasse donated $125,000 to the $8.6 million facility, and Ames Construction provided the earthwork for the other arena at no cost, according to a 2013 Star Tribune report. The arenas are owned by the city of Lakeville, but District 194 has input on operations through a joint powers agreement.
The Blanchards offered the donation due to their many Lakeville and District 194 connections. Jay Blanchard was a member of the Lakeville High School swim team, and Sue Blanchard’s family also has Lakeville swim alumni. Jay and Sue Blanchard are Lakeville High School graduates and their parents still reside in Lakeville.
The Blanchards and their company, Safety Signs, have given donations and support to other projects throughout the years, including both of the city of Lakeville’s Land of Amazement playground structures, District 194 curricular and co-curricular programs and Lakeville Works – a cooperative effort of the Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce and District 194.
Safety Signs provides roadway signs, barriers and other equipment for construction zones. The business was started in 1993 on its current site off Kenrick Avenue with one employee using an office in the back of a semitrailer. It now employs dozens of workers to create safe working conditions at roadway and other construction sites throughout the metro area and the state.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
