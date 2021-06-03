Projects eyed for Central Maintenance Facility, fire station updates
The city of Apple Valley is looking at issuing bonds to fund potential Central Maintenance Facility and fire station improvements.
The City Council will be asked during its June 10 meeting to call for a public hearing in August about the issuance of capital facilities program bonds. State statute limits the use of these bonds to funding improvements at city facilities related to providing essential services including city halls, police or fire stations and public works facilities, said Apple Valley Finance Director Ron Hedberg.
Preliminary estimates provided by Hedberg during a May 27 interview indicate the city could issue a maximum of about $24.8 million over four years (2021 to 2024) if they receive final approval. The city would have a 20-year payoff period for each bond. The proposed Central Maintenance Facility and fire station updates would be done in phases.
Hedberg said this type of bond program has a provision called reverse referendum. The reverse referendum would require the bonds to be put on the ballot for a general election “if a petition signed by voters equal to 5% of the votes cast in the city in the last municipal general election is filed with the city clerk within 30 days after the public hearing.” There were 33,904 votes cast in the last election in Apple Valley.
The city’s current outstanding debt supported by property taxes is about $10.9 million, and the outstanding debt supported by utility revenues is about $11.04 million.
Central Maintenance Facility needs
City officials have discussed the need for improvements and renovations at the Central Maintenance Facility for over a year.
The City Council toured the facility at the southwest corner of 140th Street West and Flagstaff Avenue in October 2019. The city hired Oertel Architects to conduct a space needs and facility assessment study, which was accepted by the council in December 2019.
According to the city, the original building was constructed in 1969. In 1987, an addition was completed and a new wash bay was added in 2015 as part of a water treatment plant expansion.
Public Works Director Matt Saam said the entire site is about 19.4 acres and has a gas pipeline easement bisecting the property that’s about 70 feet wide. This pipeline easement restricts where improvements can be made.
“We can’t just put a building over that,” he said of the pipeline easement.
The property includes:
• the main Central Maintenance Facility building with the administrative offices, vehicle maintenance and storage areas and wash bay;
• a Johnny Cake Ridge Park East satellite building housing five full-time parks employees and a well house;
• a support building that houses police operations and is used for rotational streets and parks storage;
• two additional support buildings for departmental storage by parks and streets and
• Apple Valley Water Treatment Facility.
The changes listed in Oertel’s study include renovations and accessibility improvements to the main building and office area; a new police garage and locker room area; new vehicle storage area and new vehicle maintenance area.
According to the study, accessibility improvements are needed because the training room, lunchroom and locker room are located on the upper level without an elevator or other provisions for American Disabilities Act access. Areas of the locker rooms, restrooms and the kitchen area are not accessible with counter heights, clearances, appliances and other items. Other renovations include a large conference room, an expanded and updated break room and a consolidated tech room.
The building used for the storage of police vehicles and evidence was not designed for the police department and “lacks adequate ventilation, employee privacy at the locker area and ADA access, etc.,” the study states.
“While it would be possible to retrofit the current building, it is our opinion that given the building age, condition, and prime location on the site, it would make sense to provide a new replacement building or an addition elsewhere on site,” the report says.
More room is needed for the vehicle storage area, according to Oertel. The current facility lacks the room to store all vehicles inside, even with “double and triple handling and parking in the drive lanes.”
The existing vehicle maintenance area lacks the floor area, ceiling clearance, equipment, overhead door clearance and mechanical and electrical infrastructure needed by the current equipment and service demands, the report said. The layout of the area causes some entering and existing and operational flow issues.
The improvements are currently proposed to be done in the following phases:
• Phase one: New police garage; ADA compliance upgrades and a new vehicle storage area;
• Phase two: a new maintenance facility for Johnny Cake Ridge Park East; public works expansion and consolidation in the CMF main building, and new vehicle storage area;
• Phase three: office expansion and renovation at the CMF main building and shop reorganization.
Hedberg said the projects within these phases can be fluid.
“The first step for all these buildings is to get an architect in to actually do the design,” he said. “Then they will come up with estimated costs.”
Fire station
Hedberg said the preliminary plan includes fire station improvements that would be funded by the bonds. The City Council has to decide if it wants to move forward with all aspects of the plan for the Central Maintenance Facility and the fire station. A space needs study is needed for the fire stations.
The fire department is interested in making health and safety improvements at Fire Station No. 2. In April, Fire Chief Chuck Russell told the City Council about renovations at other metro area fire stations and the challenges at Apple Valley’s stations.
“At one time it was envisioned that we would need to add a fourth fire station in the southeast area of the city at some point in the future. Since that time we have evolved our response model to rely more on firefighters serving on the department’s duty crew which first began in 2012,” Russell wrote in an April 8 report.
“Recently we acquired a new duty crew vehicle to augment their call response. It is recommended that we now focus on updating Fire Station 2 to meet the changing needs of the Fire Department. Ideally we would retain the services of an architect in 2021 to start the design phase of the project and work with administration and finance to identify possible funding sources through the City’s Capital Improvement planning process.”
According to the city, Fire Station No. 2 was constructed in 1979 and consisted of four garage bay offices, an office for paperwork, a restroom and equipment room. The station was remodeled in 2003 to add a few more offices, a day room and training room, a kitchenette, two more garage bays, a mezzanine space above the day room that’s been used for storage and a fitness area.
The station is the busiest of the city’s three stations because of its central location. Some of the initial needs identified by the department include additional space to decontaminate equipment as well as a separate area to store turnout gear and better separation of the workout area so firefighters have less exposure to off-gassing turnout gear and other toxins associated with garage storage. A replacement of the roof, bay skylights and asphalt parking lot were also identified in a separate facilities study done by Ameresco.
